Etisalat UAE unveils new brand identity as 'etisalat by e&'

In a statement, the company said the change is "symbolic of the strong homegrown roots we are proud to have"

Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022

e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) on Tuesday unveiled “etisalat by e&” as the new brand identity for Etisalat UAE in line with the group’s recent positioning as a global technology and investment conglomerate that digitally empowers societies.

The brand evolution comes at a time when the group continues to accelerate its digitalisation leadership in line with its objectives for exploring new geographies and adjacencies and pursuing strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

Etisalat UAE has been a key enabler of the group’s business growth, enabling the UAE’s Fiber Household Penetration leadership since 2016, maintaining market leadership in the UAE, constantly ranking as one of the most advanced mobile networks in the world, providing premium connectivity and supporting customers every step of the way through holistic digital-first offerings.

It continues to lead the digitalisation conversation, driven by its robust UAE strategy that envisages it to be the digital telco that is a customer champion in a hyper-connected digital world.

Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO of e&, said: “The evolution of Etisalat UAE builds on the solid foundations of its success as the Group’s growth engine since 1976 and signals the imminent change that our UAE telecoms business will undergo in keeping with its aspirations to deliver amidst a dynamic business landscape.

“With a progressive mindset for our brand and strategy, we will boost global customer satisfaction, achieve synergies of scale, expand our digital services and explore adjacent businesses. I am confident that the refreshed brand identity of Etisalat UAE encapsulates the dynamism of our journey ahead while remaining true to our commitment to making a bigger difference than ever imagined.”

Expanding products

Etisalat UAE said it will grow core and digital services, by enriching consumers’ value propositions with digital services that cater for consumers’ new lifestyles and emerging demands beyond basic telecom services, including areas like gaming, health, and insurance.

Moreover, Etisalat UAE will continue to act as the business trusted partner and advisor by enabling their connectivity and beyond connectivity requirements, which, in turn, will accelerate the digital economy and pivot new, sustainable demand in future-forward spaces like private networks, autonomous vehicles, and AI.

Superior customer experience is a foundational block in Etisalat UAE’s transformation into a digital telco. The company will harness the power of analytics to offer personalised experiences across all digital and physical channels. The step-change in experience will be enabled by a radical simplification in the operating model, which will power value creation in a more efficient and innovative manner.

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO of Etisalat UAE, said: “Etisalat symbolises the strong homegrown roots that we are proud of and will continue to treasure as the brand embarks on a new chapter of evolution. Our telecoms business has been the growth engine behind our company as we stay committed to the aspirations of the UAE leadership to be a leading ICT and technology hub.

“For more than four decades, we have been instrumental in building bridges that connected people, linking our past as a giant telco to becoming the digital telco of the future. Etisalat UAE’s refreshed brand identity as “etisalat by e&” signifies our strong technological capabilities coupled with our extensive telco expertise, and highlights our robust UAE strategy ambitions.

“As we uphold the e&’s rich telecoms heritage, our focus remains the same in this ‘connectivity renaissance’ era: maximise value for our customers and bring positive change to their lives in the age of digitalisation. We will go from strength to strength by successfully executing our UAE strategy to boost our digital telco strength as well as better align with our goals and future aspirations as a customer champion in a hyper-connected world.”

CEO of Etisalat UAE added: “Human capital is the main asset in our transformation; we will continue to drive talent development in the ICT sector while promoting a culture of innovation bravery. Etisalat UAE will remain the factory of technological leadership that serves the wider community and bridges the digital divide.”

