UAE: WhatsApp reportedly down; users facing issues

Published: Tue 25 Oct 2022, 11:23 AM Last updated: Tue 25 Oct 2022, 12:52 PM

WhatsApp users across the globe are reportedly facing issues sending messages on the app.

A website tracking social activity online reported an outage spike in the UAE around 11am.

A map on Downdetector.ae shows Abu Dhabi and Dubai as hotspots where users have reported the WhatsApp outage. Here is a screenshot:

Users first encountered the issue when sending messages to their WhatsApp groups. They said texts were stuck and couldn't get through.

A few minutes later, even direct messages were not being sent. Then, around 11.30am, Web WhatsApp connections were disconnected.

Now, the entire service is not working — with the app on "connecting" mode.

ANI reported that the messaging app is down in India as well. Users from Pakistan, Philippines, and other countries across the world have also taken to social media to report the outage, with Reuters reporting users in the United Kingdom and South Africa also struggling with sending and receiving texts and videos.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages, and we're working to restore Whatsapp for everyone as quickly as possible", a spokesperson for Whatsapp parent company Meta Platforms (META.O) said on Tuesday.

