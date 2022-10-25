The personalised adventure, expected to go live in 2023, will include customisable avatars and surprise rewards for every user
WhatsApp users across the globe are reportedly facing issues sending messages on the app.
A website tracking social activity online reported an outage spike in the UAE around 11am.
A map on Downdetector.ae shows Abu Dhabi and Dubai as hotspots where users have reported the WhatsApp outage. Here is a screenshot:
Users first encountered the issue when sending messages to their WhatsApp groups. They said texts were stuck and couldn't get through.
A few minutes later, even direct messages were not being sent. Then, around 11.30am, Web WhatsApp connections were disconnected.
Now, the entire service is not working — with the app on "connecting" mode.
ANI reported that the messaging app is down in India as well. Users from Pakistan, Philippines, and other countries across the world have also taken to social media to report the outage, with Reuters reporting users in the United Kingdom and South Africa also struggling with sending and receiving texts and videos.
"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages, and we're working to restore Whatsapp for everyone as quickly as possible", a spokesperson for Whatsapp parent company Meta Platforms (META.O) said on Tuesday.
ALSO READ:
The personalised adventure, expected to go live in 2023, will include customisable avatars and surprise rewards for every user
With investigations and lawsuits over accidents adding scepticism towards fully driverless technology, car companies are betting on systems that take some, but not all, control
Designed to minimise its impact on the environment, the TV will be available in the UAE from Nov 4
The new gadget features a next-level Apple Pencil hover experience, ProRes video capture, superfast Wi-Fi 6E, and powerful features in iPadOS 16
There will also be the launch of iPadOS 16 — a software update usually released alongside iOS, but delayed this year
Having one of the largest RAN footprints in the world, the Indian telecom giant plans to deploy a 5G stand-alone network to deliver advanced services
Developed with Fitbit, Google’s first smart watch takes a page from Apple’s playbook by requiring loyalty to its brand
Tesla CEO expresses interest in creating his own version of China’s WeChat