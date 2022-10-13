Abu Dhabi: Woman takes brother to court for ruining her relationship with family through WhatsApp message

Three of the thieves worked in the victim's furniture shop, were caught red-handed with some of the money
A woman, who accused her brother of ruining her relationship with her family through an abusive message he sent on the family WhatsApp group, has had her case dismissed by court due to lack of evidence.
Official court documents stated that the Arab woman filed a lawsuit against her brother in which she demanded that he pay her Dh200,000 compensation for the material, moral and psychological damages she suffered because of the abusive and insulting message he shared on the family WhatsApp group.
She said the message led to misunderstandings between her and some of her family members and also spoilt their relationship.
During the court hearing, the defendant denied the accusations against him stressing that there was no harm to the plaintiff. He said that his sister’s relationship with the rest of the family was still good.
After hearing from all parties, the judge at Al Ain Court of First Instance dismissed the lawsuit due to lack of sufficient evidence to support her claims.
The woman will also pay for her brother’s legal expenses.
