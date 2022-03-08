UAE: Apple announces low-cost iPhone; pricing, availability, pre-order dates

iPhone SE will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in midnight, starlight, and RED

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 8 Mar 2022, 11:05 PM

Apple Inc on Tuesday announced a new version of its low-cost iPhone SE, a powerful new iPhone in an iconic design, with exceptional capabilities and performance at an incredible price.

The iPhone SE comes with an A15 Bionic chip, which Apple says is the fastest among competition, a 4.7-inch retina display and a home button with touch ID.

It comes in a compact and durable design, and together with iOS 15, delivers a seamless user experience.

Along with 5G, longer battery life, and improved durability, iPhone SE comes in three stunning colours — midnight, starlight, and RED.

iPhone SE will be available for pre-order this Friday, March 11, with availability beginning Friday, March 18.

Pricing and Availability

iPhone SE will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in midnight, starlight, and RED starting at Dh1,849

Customers in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries and regions will be able to pre-order iPhone SE beginning at 5 am PST on Friday, March 11, with availability beginning Friday, March 18.

Customers can get iPhone SE for $17.87 (US) a month before trade-in from apple.com/ae/store, in the Apple Store app, and at Apple Store locations.

iPhone SE is also available through Apple Authorised Resellers and select carriers.

Apple provides customers with a number of services in store and online.

From personalized support and advice from Apple Specialists to convenient delivery and pickup options, Apple ensures the best way to buy Apple products is from Apple Store locations and apple.com/ae/store.

5G Comes to iPhone SE

5G allows users to take advantage of the latest generation of wireless technology, with faster uploads and downloads, lower latency, and better experiences in more places — like seeing family with higher-quality HD FaceTime calls, even when on cellular data and not on Wi-Fi.

With iOS 15, SharePlay on 5G unlocks powerful shared experiences such as watching HDR movies or TV shows in sync with friends while on a FaceTime call.

New Camera Experience Powered by A15 Bionic

iPhone SE features an all-new camera system powered by A15 Bionic, with a 12-megapixel ƒ/1.8 aperture Wide camera that offers incredible computational photography benefits, including Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Deep Fusion, and Portrait mode.

Introduced with iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13, Smart HDR 4 uses intelligent segmentation to apply different adjustments for color, contrast, and noise to the subject versus the background.

This ensures faces are properly exposed in challenging lighting, and renders people in the same photo individually, with different adjustments optimized for lighting and skin tone for each person.

A15 Bionic: The Ultimate Smartphone Chip

The power of Apple silicon delivers industry-leading performance and cutting-edge capabilities to iPhone.

The lightning-fast A15 Bionic — introduced with iPhone 13 — comes to iPhone SE and makes nearly every experience better, from launching apps to handling demanding tasks with ease.

A15 Bionic packs a powerful 6-core CPU, the fastest CPU in a smartphone, with two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores, making iPhone SE up to 1.8x faster than iPhone 8, and even faster compared to older models.