Apple launches the most powerful iPad Air ever; pricing, availability in UAE

New iPad Air features the breakthrough M1 chip, ultra-fast 5G, a new front camera with Center Stage, and more

By Web Desk Published: Wed 9 Mar 2022, 10:35 PM Last updated: Wed 9 Mar 2022, 10:41 PM

Apple introduced the new iPad Air with the Apple-designed M1 chip, delivering a massive leap in performance.

Available in a new array of colors, iPad Air also features the new Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage for a more natural video conferencing experience, a USB-C port with up to 2x faster transfer speeds, and blazing-fast 5G on cellular models — starting at the same affordable price.

Advanced cameras and compatibility with the latest accessories enable users, including content creators, gamers, and students, to push the boundaries of creativity, productivity, and self expression.

The new iPad Air is available to order beginning Friday, March 11, and will be in stores beginning Friday, March 18.

Pricing and availability

— The new iPad Air is available to order beginning Friday, March 11, from apple.com/ae/store and in the Apple Store app in 29 countries and regions, including the US, with availability beginning Friday, March 18.

— Wi-Fi models of iPad Air are available with a starting price of Dh2,499 and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at Dh3,099. The new iPad Air, in 64GB and 256GB configurations, comes in space gray, starlight, pink, purple, and blue finishes.

— iPadOS 15, the powerful operating system designed specifically for iPad, ships for free with the new iPad Air. iPadOS 15 is available as a free software update for iPad Air 2 and later.

— Education pricing is available to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels. The new iPad Air starts at Dh2,312.

— The second-generation Apple Pencil is available for Dh475.65, the Smart Keyboard Folio is available for Dh656.25, and the Magic Keyboard for college students at Dh1,126.65.

— Apple Pencil (2nd generation), available for purchase separately, is compatible with the new iPad Air for Dh529.

— Magic Keyboard for the new iPad Air is available in black and white for Dh1,199, with layouts for over 30 languages.

— The Smart Keyboard Folio for the new iPad Air is available for Dh729.

— The Smart Folio for the new iPad Air is available for Dh339 in black, white, electric orange, dark cherry, English lavender, and marine blue.

— Customers can trade in their current iPad and get credit toward a new one. When their device has been received and verified, Apple will credit the value to their payment method.

All-Screen Design with the Liquid Retina Display and Touch ID

Loved for its thin and light design, the new iPad Air comes in a gorgeous array of colors: space gray, starlight, pink, purple, and a stunning new blue.

iPad Air features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display for an immersive visual experience, with 3.8 million pixels and advanced technologies, including 500 nits of brightness, full lamination, a P3 wide color gamut, True Tone, and an anti-reflective screen coating.

Combined with the Liquid Retina display, landscape stereo speakers in iPad Air deliver wide stereo sound for a great movie-viewing experience.

Touch ID is built into the top button of iPad Air, delivering the same ease of use and secure authentication users know and love to unlock iPad Air, log in to apps, or use Apple Pay.

M1 Brings a Massive Leap in Performance to iPad Air

The breakthrough M1 chip in iPad Air delivers a giant performance boost to even the most demanding apps and workflows, with incredible power efficiency and all-day battery life.

The 8-core CPU delivers up to 60 percent faster performance, and the 8-core GPU delivers up to 2x faster graphics performance compared to the previous iPad Air.

From editing multiple streams of 4K video, to playing graphics-intensive games, redesigning a room in 3D, and more realistic augmented reality (AR), the performance of M1 enables users to do more than ever with iPad Air.

Ultra Wide 12MP Front Camera with Center Stage

The Ultra Wide 12MP front camera with Center Stage automatically pans to keep users in view as they move around. When others join in, the camera detects them too, and smoothly zooms out to include them in the conversation.

With the addition of Center Stage to iPad Air, all iPad models now feature this magical experience.

The 12MP Wide camera on the back of iPad Air lets users capture sharp photos and 4K video, scan documents, and enjoy amazing AR experiences.

Ultra-Fast 5G and Advanced Connectivity

Customers can do even more on iPad Air with faster wireless connectivity on the go. With 5G, iPad Air can reach peak speeds of up to 3.5Gbps in ideal conditions.

With eSIM and Wi-Fi 6 support, iPad Air offers greater flexibility when users need to get connected — from accessing files, to backing up data, communicating with colleagues, or enjoying a movie with family and friends using SharePlay.

