Apple's iPhone 14 Pro to get new look: Report

Tech5 days ago
Apple might finally launch smartphones with punch hole displays. It’s barely been a few months since the tech giant launched its iPhone 13 series, and now details regarding the iPhone 14 lineup have started emerging.
The iPhone 14 Pro series might ditch the notch that we have seen on all the previous models in favour of hole-punch screen design, reported The Elec.
According to the outlet, next year’s Pro models will bring 48MP punch-hole selfie cameras. The 6.06-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to use LG Display LTPO 120Hz OLED panels and will be the only models to sport the new look.
The non-Pro iPhone 14 models which should consist of a 6.06-inch model and a new 6.7-inch version will still have a notch and their displays will be supplied by BOE. The entry-level models are not expected to offer LTPO screens and 120Hz refresh rates.
The article predicts that BOE will begin supplying LTPO panels for iPhone 15 series in 2023. Apple is also expected to bring a revised iPhone SE model in 2022 with the same design as the current model but with added 5G connectivity.
Tech5 days ago
