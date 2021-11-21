UAE: Apple recalls iPhone 12 and 12 Pro for sound issue

The department's number can be identified via the unique code: 065191
Apple has announced a recall of some of its iPhone 12 and 12 Pro devices in the UAE due to a sound issue.
"Apple has determined that a very small percentage of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices may experience sound issues due to a component that might fail on the receiver module. Affected devices were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021," it said in a statement.
However, it didn't disclose how many devices were recalled for the service campaign.
"If your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro does not emit sound from the receiver when you make or receive calls, it may be eligible for service. Apple or an Apple authorized Service Provider will service eligible devices, free of charge," said the statement.
The company said the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max models are not part of the service campaign.
Apple currently operates two stores in Dubai in Dubai Mall and The Mall of the Emirates and Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi.
Apple said on its website that it may restrict or limit repair to the original country or region of purchase. This worldwide Apple programme doesn't extend the standard warranty coverage of the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro. The programme covers affected iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro devices for two years after the first retail sale of the unit.
