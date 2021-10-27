Man orders Dh3,400 iPhone online, gets packet containing soap, Rs5 coin

The tallest living man is also from the same country.
Noorul Ameen of Aluva in Kerala, who ordered an iPhone on Amazon on October 12 and had paid Rs70,900 was shocked when he received the packet, containing dishwashing soap and a Rs5 coin.
A regular Amazon customer, Noorul was suspicious on receiving the packet at his home after a day’s delay. He opened it in front of the delivery person and was astounded to find a dishwashing bar and Rs5. He immediately called Amazon’s customer care number and also filed a police complaint.
The cyber police quickly went into action and traced the phone, which Noorul had ordered, being used by someone living in Jharkhand, more than 2,000 km away, since September 25. Amazon and the seller, based out of Telangana were contacted by the police. They were assured that the amount would be refunded immediately. Noorul later confirmed that the money was transferred to his account.
With millions of Indians ordering stuff online, hackers have also turned hyperactive, conning consumers, especially those ordering expensive gadgets.
