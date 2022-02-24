Demand for Samsung Galaxy S22 46% higher compared to its 2021 predecessors

By Staff Report Published: Thu 24 Feb 2022, 4:33 PM

Samsung Gulf Electronics is attracting GCC wide attention with the launch of its new Galaxy S22 Series as pre-orders keep increasing every day, and more stocks are now planned to deliver to huge customer demand, as the latter surged 46 per cent higher than its 2021 predecessors in the GCC alone.

Osman Albora, senior director – Mobile Experience Division, Samsung Gulf Electronics, said: "We are absolutely delighted about the region wide response to our newly launched Galaxy S22 series. Such monumental interest in Galaxy S22 series has exceeded our expectations as the pre-order volume keeps increasing day after day. We look forward to answer to all our existing and new customers as we all dive into the new features of the Galaxy S22 series.”

The new devices —Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra — launched during Galaxy Unpacked 2022, have since created a tremendous hype among mobile users in the Gulf region, with a 46 per cent increase in quantity and a 56 per cent increase in sales value from its predecessors.

In fact, the GCC alone, the company expects the demand to continue surging as consumers rush to the exclusive occasion.

