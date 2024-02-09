Vince praises solid performance against MI but urges his Gulf Giants to focus on winning Saturday’s key match

Gulf Giants skipper James Vince bats during his half-century. in DP World International League T20 match against MI Emirates. - ILT20 Instagram

Published: Fri 9 Feb 2024, 12:56 PM

Defending champions Gulf Giants are training their sights on a top-two finish in the DP World ILT20 season 2 after surviving a high-tension match against MI Emirates at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

The Giants held on for a five-run victory after restricting their opponents to 153 for seven in 20 overs when they successfully defended a target of 157.

Skipper James Vince praised his bowlers for handling the pressure and singled out English-Barbadian pacer Chris Jordan for special praise.

“The bowlers bowled well, and CJ with those yorkers was exceptional,” said Vince, who was a member of England’s 2019 ICC Cricket World winning squad.

Chris Jordan of Gulf Giants celebrates taking the wicket of Kieron Pollard of MI Emirates. Photo by CREIMAS / ILT20

“Three games ago we were under a bit of pressure to make the top four, but if we win on Saturday, we can finish in the top two.”

Gulf Giants play Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in what promises to be a matinee cliffhanger at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The two sides have won a game each in two previous meetings.

Jordan echoed his skipper’s sentiments and referred to Saturday’s match as being a make-or-break game as he reflected on the nail-biting win over MI Emirates.

“It was a good win for the boys,” said Jordan. “In that crunch moment at the death, (you have to) execute and win or don't and lose.

“They have amazing players and we got over the line tonight. I have been working on a couple of things with the bowling coach to operate at the top end of my speed. It's working.

Jamie Smith of Gulf Giants plays a shot during the match 26 of the DP World International League T20. Photo by CREIMAS / ILT20

“We have to finish it on Saturday,” added the Barbados-born Jordan. Who is England's highest wicket-taker in T20Is.

Thursday’s match raised the tone of the tournament as it approaches the end, with Gulf Giants skipper James Vince leading from the front with 59 runs knocking off 41 balls highlighted by seven boundaries and a six.

He found a good ally in wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith who fired a quick unbeaten 43 off 26 balls with four boundaries and two sixes.

Together they built a total of 158 for seven which would prove priceless in the end.

The performance came in for praise from the skipper who said: “ Jamie played a very good innings to help us get to a score which we felt we were in it.”

MI Emirates skipper Pollard acknowledged that the team had come close, yet so far from winning a crunch game.

“At the end, it was just one hit away with a couple of hits at the back end,” said the now-retired former West Indies limited overs captain.

“Chris Jordan especially bowled well. Waqar (Salamkheil) has been fantastic again. The positives are that our guys are getting a hit and it's good for us going forward.”

MI Emirates takes on Delhi Capital in an evening game at Zayed Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Brief scores:

Gulf Giants beat MI Emirates by five runs.

Gulf Giants 158 for 7 in 20 overs (James Vince 59, Jamie Smith 43n.o, Waqar Salamkheil 3 for 19)

MI Emirates 153 for 7 in 20 overs (Kusal Perera 34, Kieron Pollard 40, Chris Jordan 2 for 21) Player of the Match: Chris Jordan

