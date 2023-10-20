Franchises swoop to pick cream of UAE under-23 talent for DP World ILT20 Season 2

ILT20 Development Tournament provides the platform for prolific middle-order batter Asif Khan to earn a spot with MI Emirates while reigning champions Gulf Giants pick big-hitting opener Usman Khan

Eight of the UAE’s most promising under-23 players who showcased their talent at the recently concluded ILT20 Development Tournament, were amongst the 13 players picked by the DP World ILT20 franchises for Season 2 that will be staged in January-February next year.

As a result, all remaining 13 Season-2 spots for UAE players were filled through an online player selection process that was carried out this morning.

Earlier this year, a total of 11 UAE players had been retained by the franchises. Each of the six DP World IlT20 franchise squads needs to have a minimum of four UAE players.

At the selection process on Friday, the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders selected batter Alishan Sharafu and spinner Aditya Shetty. Sharafu represented Sharjah Warriors in DP World ILT20 Season 1, the right-hander scored 202 runs in the ILT20 Development Tournament. Shetty took eight wickets in the event.

Karthik Meiyappan and Aryan Lakra were chosen by Desert Vipers. Meiyappan was part of the Warriors squad in DP World ILT20 Season 1. He claimed two wickets in two appearances in the ILT20 Development Tournament. Lakra scored 100 runs in his six games.

The Dubai Capitals who had three out of the four UAE slots vacant, chose Rahul Chopra, Haider Ali and Vriitya Aravind. Vriitya played for MI Emirates in DP World ILT20 Season 1. Chopra was the second-most prolific run-getter in the ILT20 Development Tournament, he tallied 269 runs. Haider was the tournament’s leading wicket-taker – 15 wickets.

Reigning champions Gulf Giants chose big-hitting opener Usman Khan and leg-spinner Mohammad Zohaib Zubair. In six ILT20 Development Tournament games, Zohaib took eight wickets. Usman scored 204 runs.

MI Emirates opted for batter Asif Khan and all-rounder Mohammad Rohid Khan. Asif was the top run-getter in the ILT20 Development Tournament. The UAE batting stalwart scored 383 runs in seven innings. Rohid took four wickets in the tournament.

Seasoned UAE batter Basil Hameed who represented MI Emirates in Season 1 was picked by Warriors alongside all-rounder Nilansh Keswani. Basil scored 72 runs in three development tournament innings. Keswani took 10 wickets.

These players now join the 11 UAE players that were retained by the franchises in the retention list announced in August.

All six squads for the DP World ILT20 Season 2 are now complete. The teams can still replace an injured or unavailable player leading up to and during the tournament.

New UAE signings for DP World ILT20 Season 2

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – Alishan Sharafu and Aditya Shetty

Desert Vipers – Karthik Meiyappan and Aryan Lakra

Dubai Capitals – Rahul Chopra, Haider Ali and Vriitya Aravind

Gulf Giants – Usman Khan and Mohammad Zohaib Zubair

MIE Emirates – Asif Khan and Mohammad Rohid Khan

Sharjah Warriors – Basil Hameed and Nilansh Keswani

The retained players

Ali Naseer (Desert Vipers), Aayan Afzal Khan (Gulf Giants), Junaid Siddique (Sharjah Warriors), Matiullah (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Mohammad Waseem (MI Emirates), Muhammad Jawadullah (Sharjah Warriors), Raja Akif (Dubai Capitals), Rohan Mustafa (Desert Vipers), Sabir Ali (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Sanchit Sharma (Gulf Giants) and Zahoor Khan (MI Emirates).