ILT20 launches development tournament for UAE players

Six teams featuring domestic and international UAE players to take part in the 18-match tournament

Rising UAE star Aayan Afzal Khan. — X

By Team KT Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 9:59 PM

The International League T20 will organise the first edition of the ILT20 Development Tournament from Saturday (September 30) in Dubai.

The tournament will provide a fantastic opportunity to UAE’s domestic players as well as those who have played internationals (ODIs and T20Is) of showcasing their talent and impressing the DP World ILT20 franchises for selection in the squads for Season 2.

So far, the six franchises have retained 11 UAE players as part of their squads for Season 2. This means 13 spots are still up for grabs (franchises need to have at least four UAE players in their squads).

Eight retained UAE players from the DP World ILT20 Season 1, Aayan Afzal Khan (Gulf Giants), Junaid Siddique (Sharjah Warriors), Matiullah (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Mohammad Waseem (MI Emirates), Muhammad Jawadullah (Sharjah Warriors), Rohan Mustafa (Desert Vipers), Sanchit Sharma (Gulf Giants) and Zahoor Khan (MI Emirates) will also participate in the ILT20 Development Tournament.

Six teams — ILT20 Blitzers, ILT20 Braves, ILT20 Dynamos, ILT20 Marvels, ILT20 Pearls and ILT20 Thunderboults — will feature in the ILT20 Development Tournament.

The top four sides at the end of the group stage will progress to the semifinals.

The group stage matches will be played at the ICC Academy Grounds. The tournament final will be played on October 10.

“We are very happy to see UAE players being provided an opportunity to show their skills through the ILT20 Development Tournament. This initiative is truly a life changing opportunity for these players," said Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary Emirates Cricket Board.

“I am confident that the tournament will be hugely beneficial for the growth of the game and will become a launch pad for participation in the DP World ILT20 as well as aiding in identification and selection of players for UAE’s men’s teams in the years ahead.”

The second edition of the ILT20 will be played from January 19 to February 18 in 2024.

