Exclusive: Aayan Khan, UAE's hero against New Zealand, wants to make his parents proud

It's because of their sacrifices I have reached this stage today, said the 17-year-old spinner after his match-winning spell against New Zealand

UAE's Aayan Afzal Khan celebrates a wicket against New Zealand during the second T20I at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday. — Photo by Neeraj Murali

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Sun 20 Aug 2023, 3:33 AM

It was only 10 months ago that Shahista Khan failed to hold back the tears when her son Aayan Afzal Khan made history at the tender age of 16, becoming the youngest player to play in an ICC T20 World Cup match.

"It was a moment of pride, and our heart was full of joy and tears rolled down my face," Shahista said after Aayan broke the record of Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir for the youngest player in a T20 World Cup.

Now less than a year after Aayan's World Cup feat in Australia, Shahista was smiling from ear to ear at the Dubai International Stadium with Afzal Khan, her husband, by her side.

The proud parents had just witnessed their son make more history as the left-arm spinner delivered a brilliant three-wicket spell (4-0-20-3) against New Zealand, setting up UAE's historic win over the Test-playing team.

Moments after collecting the man-of-the-match award, Aayan said his life's mission is to make his parents proud with his performances on the field.

"It feels amazing that I have been able to make my parents proud at such a young age," Aayan told the Khaleej Times.

Remarkably, this gifted teenager was once refused entry at a cricket academy because he was too small to get enrolled.

Aayan was only four then, but he had already showed a talent for cricket.

When other kids of his age were playing with toys, he would spend hours with a bat and ball.

Afzal, his father who played state-level cricket in India, decided to train his son and eventually shaped him as a cricketer.

"My mum and dad have worked really hard for me. It's because of their hard work and sacrifices that I have reached this stage today," he said.

"I want to pay them back with more match-winning performances for my team. They have always supported me, even when I fail. They are always encouraging me. Their support is everything for me."

Aayan also enjoys great support from Muhammad Waseem, his UAE team captain who has played club cricket with him for many years.

Such was Waseem's confidence in Aayan's ability that he gave the new ball to him against New Zealand on Saturday.

Aayan rose to the challenge with a stunning spell, bamboozling Chad Bowes, Mitchell Santner and Dane Cleaver with his turn and guile as those three early wickets turned the game in UAE's favour.

The Kiwis never recovered from the early blows as they were reduced to 142 for eight, a target UAE chased down with 26 balls to spare.

"Our captain Waseem knows my game very well because we have been playing together at club level in the UAE for many years," Aayan said.

"He knows that I can bowl in the powerplay overs with the new ball, even though I am a spinner.

"That's why he gave me the new ball, so I could take two three-early wickets and give the team a good start. That's what happened today.

"I want to win more matches for my team and take UAE cricket to a high level."

Recently, Aayan played a key role in Montreal Tigers' triumph in Global T20 Canada where he faced top Kiwi stars like Tim Southee and Mark Chapman.

"Playing in the franchise leagues has helped me a lot. At the ILT20 in (UAE), I played with Shimron Hetmyer, who is a very big player," he said.

"I think playing against big international players in franchise cricket has prepared me for international matches against a team like New Zealand. That has given me a lot of confidence."

Apart from his goal of taking UAE cricket to a new high with match-winning performances, Aayan also hopes to play in the biggest T20 league, the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Yes, of course. I hope to play in the IPL in the next one or two years. IPL is the most important T20 franchise tournament in the world," said Aayan.

"My dad's biggest dream was for me to play successfully at the highest level. That is my goal as well. I want to keep playing well, so I get a chance to play in the big leagues like the IPL."

ALSO READ: