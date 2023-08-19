Pakistan-born Waseem shines as UAE stun New Zealand in T20

This was the UAE's first-ever victory over a traditional Test-playing country

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Sat 19 Aug 2023, 9:33 PM Last updated: Sat 19 Aug 2023, 9:56 PM

The UAE's cricket team made history on Saturday with a stunning seven-wicket over New Zealand in the second match of the three-game T20I series at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

Saturday's seven-wicket win also saw the home team level the series, setting up a mouthwatering decider on Sunday.

Having restricted the Tim Southee-led New Zealand to a modest score of 142 for eight, the UAE reached home in just 15.4 overs overs.

Captain Muhammad Waseem was the star of the UAE chase with a brilliant 29-ball 55 (four fours and three sixes).

Pakistan-born Waseem hit his eighth half-century in T20 internationals as he helped the team overcome the early dismissal of Aryansh Sharma (0) in the first over.

Waseem shared 50 runs for the second with Vriitya Aravind (25 off 21 balls).

Despite losing Aravind in the sixth over, the 29-year-old right-hander took the Kiwi attack featuring Southee, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson and James Neesham to the sword with his aggressive stroke-play.

He eventually fell to Santner while trying to go for another big shot.

But the fearless shot-maker by then had set the stage for a famous UAE win.

Asif Khan (48 not out off 29 balls, 5 fours, 1 six) and Basil Hameed (12 not out off 12) then kept their nerve in their 48-run partnership to take the team home amid wild celebrations among the five thousand fans that turned up to support the home team.

Earlier, 17-year-old left-arm spinner Aayan Afzal Khan (4-0-20-3) and Muhammad Jawadullah (4-0-16-2), the 24-year-old left-arm pacer, were the stars with the ball as the UAE reduced the Kiwis to 142 for eight.

New Zealand were gasping for breath at 65 for five at one stage, but Mark Chapman (63 off 46 balls) revived the visitors innings.

In the end, it was not enough as the UAE recorded their most famous win in history.

Brief scores:

New Zealand 142/8 (Mark Chapman 63, Aayan Afzal Khan 3/20, Muhammad Jawadullah 2/16)

UAE 144/3 in 15.4 overs (Muhammad Waseem 55, Asi Khan 48 not out, Vriitya Aravind 25, Basil Hameed 12 not out)