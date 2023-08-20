'Come and support us': Waseem appeals to fans as UAE eye New Zealand series win

Fans will get free entry into the third match at Dubai International Stadium. The match starts at 6 pm on Sunday. The UAE beat New Zealand on Saturday

UAE's Aayan Afzal Khan celebrates a wicket against New Zealand on Saturday. — Photos by Neeraj Murali

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Sun 20 Aug 2023, 1:06 AM

Spurred on by the support of the sizeable crowd that turned up at the Dubai International Stadium, the UAE beat world number three New Zealand by seven wickets on Saturday to level the three-match T20 series.

The seven-wicket win set up a mouthwatering series decider on Sunday at the Dubai International Stdium.

UAE's captain Muhammad Waseem, who scored a match-winning 55 off 29 balls to help the team chase down New Zealand's total of 142 for eight, appealed to fans to come in even bigger numbers for the third match on Sunday.

Muhammad Waseem celebrates his half-century.

"The crowd has been great in the first two matches. We lost the first game (by 19 runs), but today we were able to finish the game. The support from the crowd was amazing and we hope to see more people for out last game," Waseem said after the match.

A kid with UAE flag painted on his face watches the action on Saturday.

Fans will get free entry into the third match at the Dubai International Stadium which will get underway at 6 pm on Sunday.

Waseem also praised the team for the all-round effort against the hugely experienced New Zealand team led by Tim Southee, one of the world's best pace bowlers.

The UAE captain said they are now determined to make more history and clinch the series with another win on Sunday.

"We are very happy. We played against New Zealand, a Test-playing team and we beat them. Our bowlers did a fantastic job and then our batsmen were able to finish the match. Hopefully we will be able to win tomorrow as well," he said.

Asif Khan (48 not out) was also one of the heroes of UAE's win on Saturday as UAE chased down the target of 143 with 24 balls to spare.

Earlier, 17-year-old left-arm spinner Aayan (4-0-20-3) and Jawadullah (4-0-16-2), the 24-year-old left-arm pacer, were the stars with the ball as the UAE reduced the Kiwis to 142 for eight.

