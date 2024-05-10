Professional Fighters League ropes in UAE's Hadi Omar Al Hussaini, Youssef Al Housani

PFL Mena will put the spotlight on fighters from this region, which features a strong contingent from Jordan
The Professional Fighters League (PFL) announced the signing of two top MMA prospects from the UAE, flyweight Hadi Omar Al Hussaini and featherweight Youssef Al Housani to exclusive, multi-fight contracts.
Al Hussaini and Al Housani are expected to compete in Showcase bouts in the inaugural PFL Mena season, before joining next year’s season.
“We are thrilled to welcome two of the UAE’s top prospects to PFL Mena,” said Gustavo Firmino, VP of Fighter Operations, PFL Mena.
“The mission of the PFL is to find the best fighters in every region around the world. Our partnership with SRJ Sports has allowed the PFL to identify and sign exceptional fighters like Al Hussaini and Al Housani who we know have the potential to become global stars in the sport.Team KT
Undefeated to start his career, Hadi Omar Al Hussaini joins PFL MENA with a 5-0-1 professional record. The former UAE Warriors standout trains at the world-renowned American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, California under Javier Mendez, alongside world champions Islam Makhachev, Usman Nurmagomedov and Umar Nurmagomedov.
Youssef Al Housani, meanwhile, joins PFL MENA with a 4-1 professional record. The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu brown belt is an elite-level grappler with multiple Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro championships to his name. Outside the cage, Al Housani is an accomplished actor, appearing in the UAE-based TV show Ramadan.
PFL is the only organization in MMA with a sports-season format, where individual fighters compete in a regular season, playoffs, and championship each year.
PFL Mena will put the spotlight on fighters from this region, which features a strong contingent from Jordan
Indian boxers won 12 gold, 14 silver and 17 bronze medals to finish only behind the hosts Kazakhstan
The 20-year-old American is eager to make her Games debut when the tennis event gets underway on July 27 at Roland Garros
The Scot opted not to undergo surgery after suffering an injury and will now play the May 18-25 tournament in Switzerland
Sad end to an era as the French star's final European act goes against the script as the German underdogs fashion out victory
'My kids' hero is Ronaldo' now I hope it's me' said the 2024 World Snooker Champion after his opponent Jones lost the first seven frames of the best of 35 frames contest
The units are equipped to transform residences into golfing sanctuaries while eradicating the limitations of weather, seasonality and tee times
When the Paris opening ceremony begins on July 26, it will be the first time the city has played host for a century after previous editions in 1924 and 1900