Andy Flower named Gulf Giants coach for UAE's IPL-style T20 League

Emirates Cricket Board confirmed last month that the inaugural ILT20 League will be played from January 6 to February 12 in 2023

Legendary Zimbabwe cricketer Andy Flower is the first big-name coach to join the UAE International League T20 (ILT20), the country's IPL-style T20 league, a press release said.

Flower has been named head coach of Gulf Giants, the team owned by the sports arm of the Adani Group, Adani Sportsline.

"The Gulf Giants is an extension of Adani Sportsline's brand - Gujarat Giants," a statement from the team said on Tuesday.

"The word 'Gulf' in the name refers to the region in which the matches will be played. The Adani Group is also very proud to be participating in a tournament that will be held in a country with a rich culture and history," the statement said.

Flower, a former Zimbabwe captain, was previously the head coach of the 2010 ICC World T20-winning England team.

Flower, arguably Zimbabwe’s greatest ever cricketer, was also the head coach of the IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants. Flower has previously coached Punjab Kings (IPL), Maratha Arabians (Abu Dhabi T10), Multan Sultans (PSL), St Lucia Kings (CPL) and Delhi Bulls (Abu Dhabi T10).

“I am very proud to be associated with the Adani Group, particularly Adani Sportsline. Most people are aware of the company’s power, size and reach in general, and it's wonderful to see their commitment to sports. It's exciting to be a part of any of the big franchise tournaments, and the ILT20 has big plans to be a major franchise tournament," said Flower.

India's Reliance Industries, Kolkata Knight Riders, Capri Global, GMR and Lancer Capital have bought the other five franchises in the six-team tournament.

The franchise-style League will be played over a 34-match schedule at the world-class venues of UAE.