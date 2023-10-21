Two Toms too hot for Ryder Cup hero Tommy Fleetwood in Thursday Curry Club

Six-time DP World Tour winner Fleetwood made a guest appearance at the Fire Course as he joined forces with Club Manager Stephen Hubner

Jumeirah Golf Estates hosted a record 52 players on the Fire course in a nine-hole Pairs Scramble event for this week’s Thursday Curry Club.

The format was a Pairs Scramble where each golfer played their own ball on the tee and the best ball was chosen. Both players then play from the chosen ball and the process repeats itself until the ball is holed, the team with the lowest net score at the end wins.

The winning pair of Tom Stephenson and Tom Purdy took the victory as they shot a very low score of -6 net (net 30). This score was good enough on the evening to beat Louis Thorne and Seth Hopkinson who recorded a very respectable -5 net.

Stephenson and Purdy shot a gross 29 playing off a combined +1 handicap for this event as they converted seven birdies with only two pars.

Louis and Seth got off to a slow start on the first three holes until they hit the ground running starting on the par 5 13th hole which was the start of five birdies in the last six holes to rocket them up the leaderboard.

The special guest of the evening was Jumeriah Golf Estates’ very own Ryder Cup-winning hero and six-time DP World Tour winner Tommy Fleetwood.

Tommy participated in his first Thursday Curry Club as he joined forces with Club Manager Stephen Hubner. The pair played off a very respectable +2 handicap while shooting a gross 30 (net 32) which was only good enough for 6th place.

