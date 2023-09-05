Captain Donald mixes generational talent among European Ryder Cup team

Dubai based Adrian Meronk misses out on Captain’s Pick for Sept. 30-Oct. 1 showpiece in Italy

Luke Donald picked first-timers Ludvig Aberg of Sweden, Sepp Straka of Austria and Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark. - Supplied Photo

Published: Tue 5 Sep 2023, 3:15 PM

Three Ryder Cup rookies were among the six captain’s picks announced by Luke Donald for his European team but Dubai based Adrian Meronk was missing from the squad for the biennial competition against the United States taking place from Sept. 30-Oct. 1 in Italy.

First-timers Ludvig Aberg of Sweden, Sepp Straka of Austria and Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark.joined Shane Lowry of Ireland, and Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood of England to complete the 12-man team for the event which takes place at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club outside Rome.

They join Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland, Robert MacIntyre, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, all of whom qualified automatically.

Ireland’s Lowry will be playing in his first on European soil having been part of the team at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin two years ago.

Rising star Ludvig Aberg. - AP

It will be Englishman Fleetwood’s third consecutive Ryder Cup, following his memorable debut in 2018 when he won four points out of five in Paris, while his compatriot Rose returns to the European Team for the first time since that contest at Le Golf National five years ago.

Rose will make his sixth Ryder Cup appearance overall, having previously featured in 2008, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018. European

Captain Donald said,: “I am delighted to announce Ludvig, Tommy, Nicolai, Shane, Justin and Sepp as part of Team Europe for the Ryder Cup, joining the six players who qualified automatically.

“We have great depth of talent in Europe, and that is perfectly illustrated with the team we now have confirmed for Rome, which is a strong blend of players with previous Ryder Cup experience combined with exciting and talented rookies.

“I’m really pleased to have this team now in place, and we are all looking forward to going to Rome later this month and trying to win back the Ryder Cup.”

Meronk is currently 51st in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and third in the season long Race to Dubai Rankings, behind Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm.

Meronk is at present the top player to earn his PGA Tour Card for the 2024 season with 10 cards available to those on the 2023 Race to Dubai not already with PGA Tour privileges.

EUROPEAN TEAM FOR THE 2023 RYDER CUP

Ludvig Åberg (Sweden). Age 23. Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 0 (Rookie)

Matt Fitzpatrick (England). Age 29. Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 2 (2016, 2021)

Tommy Fleetwood (England) Age 32. Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 2 (2018, 2021)

Tyrrell Hatton (England). Age 31. Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 2 (2018, 2021)

Nicolai Højgaard (Denmark). Age 22. Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 0 (Rookie)

Viktor Hovland (Norway). Age 25. Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 1 (2021)

Shane Lowry (Ireland). Age 36. Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 1 (2021)

Robert MacIntyre (Scotland). Age 27. Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 0 (Rookie)

Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland). Age 34. Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 6 (2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2021)

Jon Rahm (Spain). Age 28. Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 2 (2018, 2021)

Justin Rose (England) Age 43. Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 5 (2008, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018)

Sepp Straka (Austria). Age 30. Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 0 (Rookie)