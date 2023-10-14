Purdy and Bainbridge taste success at Thursday Curry Club

Scott McTominay thought he had given the visitors the lead but the goal was ruled out by Dutch referee Serdar Gozubuyuk after a video assistant referee check
Tom Purdy and David Bainbridge held off a chasing pack of six golfers to win the Thursday Curry Club tournament at Jumeirah Golf Estates.
Purdy and Bainbridge scored an impressive seven-under gross but finished on net 30 (-6) as their handicap allowance was +1.
The highlight of their round was a gross eagle on hole 1.
There was a three-way tie for the runners-up spot with a score of net 31 (-5). Winning on a countback on their debut were Hash Kapadia and Tara Hession.
The highlight of their card was on hole 18 where they made a net eagle.
In third place unfortunately losing the countback, but still in the prizes was Membership Services Executive Kian Higgins and Lee Johnston. The pair had a great score with five gross birdies throughout.
Special mention to the pair of Louis Thorne and Golf Experience Executive Finlay Galloway who just lost out on countback.
There were two on-course prizes. Winning Nearest to the Pin in two shots on Hole 17 was Neil Gallagher whilst Louis Thorne won the Longest Drive on Hole 13.
Members and guests enjoyed a two-ball scramble format over the back nine of the Fire course which was followed by a presentation and dinner in the Kasturi restaurant.
Kian Higgins, Membership Services Executive at Jumeirah Golf Estates, commented: “We have had another week of Thursday Curry Club.
"A massive thank you goes to the team here in Kasturi for the amazing food they provide. “Congratulations to all the prize winners and we look forward to seeing you all next week.”
