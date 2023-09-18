Captain Downham and partner on fire in Jumeirah Pairs

You need to be either a freak or consistent in white-ball cricket says Malan as England seals series win over NZ
Opening bat looks in prolific form before the World Cup starting in India next month
A strong front nine ensured Jumeirah Golf Estates Lady Captain Evelyn Downham and her partner Carl Downham won the monthly Jumeirah Pairs by The Lounge Spa over the Fire course.
Evelyn and Carl produced the winning score of Net 67 (-5) to earn compensation for losing out on the prizes due to a count back in last week’s edition of the Thursday Curry Club at JGE’s Earth Course.
They scored particularly well on the front nine with a score of net 33 (-3).
In second place was the pair of Simon Brind and Andrew Parsons with a score of Net 69 (-3).
They had two net eagles on the front nine which put them clear of the third-place duo of Cavit Yildiz and Umar Farooq with a score of Net 70 (-2).
The format was Pairs Greensomes where each player teed off and the best shot was selected. From that point, the pair played alternate shots until the hole was completed.
There were two on-course competitions, with Daniel Gribbin winning the Nearest the Pin on hole 14 by hitting his shot to 4.5 feet from the flag. Unfortunately, no one managed to beat Tommy Fleetwood Academy Teaching Professional Joe O’Connor hit his shot to eight feet on the 8th hole.
However, a random draw was held with all participants and once again Daniel Gribbin made off with the prize after being lucky enough to be drawn out.
ALSO READ
Whilst conducting the prize-giving presentation, Adam Stastny, Assistant Services Manager at Jumeirah Golf Estates commented: "Congratulations to all our prize winners today. A huge thank you to The Lounge Spa team for their continued support of club events here at Jumeirah Golf Estates, your involvement provides an elevated experience for our participants.”
Opening bat looks in prolific form before the World Cup starting in India next month
The Scot did not attend the funeral service to ensure that Britain made a winning start against Switzerland
Higgins and McGee narrowly denied on a countback at the well-contested pairs competition
He would also be looking to throw 90m for the first time, a distance which has eluded him so far
The Reds rejected a £150m bid for the 31-year-old forward before the Premier League transfer window shut on September 1
Elsewhere in La Vuelta, the team came through two incredibly tough mountain stages
Leclerc top of first session while Sainz is fastest in second as Max Verstappen trails in eighth place
As Official Global Real Estate Partner of the Premier League giants the alliance will see Sobha and Arsenal create initiatives to develop the sports industry in Dubai and beyond