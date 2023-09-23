Finnigan and McNamara in red-hot form to win Thursday Curry Club at JGE

Tight for second as Faysal Ayoubi and Charles Faulkner prevail on a countback

From L to R: Evelyn Downham (Lady Captain), winners Alan McNamara and James Finnigan, alongside Noel O’Leary (Vice-Captain).- Supplied photo

Published: Sat 23 Sep 2023, 8:22 PM

Birdies and eagles were the order of the day as Jumeirah Golf Estates once again hosted the weekly Thursday Curry Club competition over the famed Fire course.

Members and quests came along to enjoy a competitive two-ball scramble which was played over nine-holes after which all golfers gathered at the Kasturi rooftop lounge for the presentation ceremony and dinner.

The pair of James Finnigan and Alan McNamara scored an excellent five gross birdies in their round for a brilliant score of net 30 (-6). Their best scores came through holes 3 to 7 where they rattled off five birdies in a row.

Runners-up were Faysal Ayoubi and Charles Faulkner with a score of net 31 (- 5), just one shot behind the winners.

However, the pair only secured second place by winning a countback over third placed pair of Alex Leigh and George Murray.

Faysal and Charles fared well on holes 7 and 9 where they scored two net eagles.

There were two on-course prizes. Winning Nearest to the Pin on Hole 2 was Luke Gregory whilst George Murray won the Longest Drive on Hole 9.

Speaking at the prize-giving presentation, Kieran Blackshaw, Golf Experience Manager at Jumeirah Golf Estates, thanked everyone for participating.

“Congratulations to all our prize winners. I would like to thank you all for your continued support of Thursday Curry Club and to Kasturi for providing a great dinner,” he said,

“I hope to see you over the course in October now that the season has started.”