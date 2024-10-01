Stuart McMurdo bids goodbye to JA The Resort after almost 21 years – The next chapter awaits

: Stuart McMurdo says farewell to Dubai after almost 21 years.- Supplied photo

Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 9:10 PM

Stuart McMurdo, a seasoned veteran of the UAE golf industry, reflected on his nearly 21 years at JA The Resort with a sense of pride, saying it was a privilege to witness and actively shape the growth of Dubai and its thriving golf sector as he prepares to embark on his next chapter.

McMurdo will return to England with his family to take on the role of General Manager at Hertfordshire Golf Club.

“I first came to Dubai when I was 11 with my family,” Stuart told Khaleej Times. “I left at 15 to attend boarding school in the UK. During my early years in Dubai, I became a junior member of the Emirates Golf Club while studying at Dubai College. I managed to lower my handicap to single digits, and later, our family became lifetime members.”

He added, “I played for the Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, and Oxfordshire (BB&O) counties and represented British Universities. I would often return to Dubai to compete in events like the Emirates Amateur Open and the Dubai Creek Amateur Open. I remember playing with Luke Donald, and we all knew he was destined for greatness. Initially, I worked in IT recruitment, but soon realized it wasn’t for me.”

Reconnecting with Dubai

Stuart explained how he reconnected with Dubai: “The opportunity at JA Resort, Jebel Ali, came out of the blue. My parents met James Williams during one of their trips to Dubai, and he suggested I reach out. There were staff changes at JA, and I was offered the position of Golf Operations Manager, which I quickly accepted. Within a few days, I was back in Dubai, tasked with organizing the JA Jebel Ali Challenge Match in 2004 as part of the HERO Dubai Desert Classic, which JA supported as the Official Hotel and Catering Partner.”

He recalled, “We hosted golf stars like Tiger Woods and Mark O’Meara, who came to play in the Challenge Match and the Desert Classic.”

“2006 was a significant year for me—Tiger and other stars stayed with us at the resort, and I qualified to play as an amateur. I still vividly remember that week; despite not playing much before, I managed to squeeze in a practice round on Sunday, and I felt nervous.”

Stuart added, “I had served as a marshal, caddied, scored, and refereed, but now I was competing in the tournament. On Tuesday night, Tarek Baker, from the hotel ownership group, invited me to join the Pro-Am team with Robert Karlsson and his caddie Gareth Lord. The hotel treated me like a VIP player, and it was a truly unforgettable experience.”

“I gave it my all. As I walked to the first tee on Thursday morning, everything changed; the golf course I knew became unfamiliar. Thankfully, my best friend David Evans was on the bag, which eased my nerves. I played the first two rounds alongside Mark Roe and David Carter, who were incredibly supportive.”

He continued, “The team at JA Resort provided great support, cheering me on as I stepped onto the first tee. I shot rounds of 83 and 79—something I was proud of, even though I missed the cut. Knowing that Tiger won made the week even more special.”

Reflecting on his mentorship, Stuart noted, “James Williams was my mentor for 14 years. He led by example as a brilliant host and a people person. The industry could use more personalities like him in modern golf management.”

Stuart expressed confidence in leaving JA The Resort in capable hands, highlighting exciting initiatives, including new plans for a Sports Centre at the resort. “I’m sure the team will thrive, and my departure will be seamless.”

Regarding his move, he said, “With a house in Buckinghamshire, moving back to the UK was always our plan. Education for the children played a key role, and the timing just felt right.”