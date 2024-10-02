UAE’s Rayan Ahmed and Abdulla Kalbat braced for ‘huge’ week at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Japan

UAE's Rayan Ahmed (right) and Abdulla Kalbat (left) on-course during Wednesday's official practice round for the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Japan.. - Supplied photo

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 3:37 PM

Rayan Ahmed, a talented 17-year-old golfer from the UAE, aims to use his local knowledge of Japan’s Taiheiyo Club Gotemba as he prepares to compete in the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC).

Rayanwill teamed up with Abdulla Kalbat, with both players joining a highly competitive field of 120 golfers from 43 Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) member nations.

Ahmed, a UAE passport holder, recently showcased his skills in Tunisia, where he earned silver medals in both the Under-18 Boys Team and Individual categories at the Pan Arab Youth Championships. As he heads into the AAC, Ahmed hopes to build on his recent form and make a strong impact on the international stage.

“I have been flying for over 15 hours via Dubai since Sunday afternoon getting here and I arrived last night – it is a long way from Tunisia to Japan – a total of around 10,400 kilometres,” he told Khaleej Times.

“‘I did not feel great today – probably still adjusting my body clock. The golf course here is long and tight – with winds whipping through the trees.

“I played here in a one-week golf camp earlier this year in May. It was then raining every day, and the tee boxes were not played from the back, but I have some local knowledge,” Rayan added.

“The highlight of my busy year so far has definitely been my US Amateur Qualifying Medalist win. This week is a great opportunity to see how I am doing compared to my peers. It is a huge week here for me.”

Abdulla Kalbat, who turned 17 two days ago, is the UAE's top-ranked player in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR).

“It is a beautiful golf course and it is a good test of golf,” said Abdulla who plays his golf at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club. “I arrived Monday and enjoyed my first practice round over nine holes.

“I have played in the GCC Golf Championships this year and look forward to playing my best this week.”

The world of golf has assembled here, with federations, players, officials, and media outlets like The Golf Channel, alongside prestigious organizations such as The R&A and Augusta National.

Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship is all taking place just 100 kilometres from Tokyo, at the foothills of Mount Fuji, in a country renowned for its golfing passion. Japan, home to 2,300 golf courses and 8.1 million golfers from a population of nearly 125 million, truly embodies a nation with a deep love for the sport.

Tee times for round one are from 6.30 am from both tee one and tee 10 with play over the Par 70, 7,217-yard golf course.

The tournament will be shown live on television – through direct broadcasting as well as through the tournament website: www.AACgolf.com

The tournament will be played over 72 holes, with a cut to the leading 60 players and ties after 36 holes - who will play the weekend.

Leading this week’s field, which is comprised of the top men amateurs in the region, is China’s Wenyi Ding, who is fourth in the WAGR. Other top-ranked competitors include No. 35 Xihuan Chang and No. 79 Justin Bai of China, No. 70 Enrique Dimayuga of the Philippines, No. 87 Anh Minh Nguyen of Vietnam, No. 99 Quinton Croker of Australia and No. 108 Rintaro Nakano of Japan.

Last year’s champion, Australian Jasper Stubbs, will also return after competing in the Masters Tournament and The 152nd Open at Royal Troon this year.