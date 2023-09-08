Martensson and Dickinson spice it up for Curry Club win

Montse Tome had been Vilda's assistant coach since 2018
Jumeirah Golf Estates members and guests came along to enjoy the Thursday Curry Club 9-hole event and afterwards all golfers gathered in Kasturi restaurant for the presentation and dinner.
This week saw 36 golfers take to the back-nine on the Fire course, once again the field didn’t fail to impress with some very low scores.
The winning pair was Peter Martensson and Daniel Dickinson with a score of net 30, six under par. Peter and Daniel managed to score a brilliant six under gross, with four birdies in a row from holes 15 to 18. The format was Pairs Scramble with an allowance of 35% from the lowest handicap and 15% from the highest handicap in the pair.
In second place was the team of JGE Club Manager Stephen Hubner and Club Champion David Bainbridge. The pair scored five gross birdies scoring a net 32 (four under par). Stephen and David had a handicap of +1 meaning they had to give a shot back to the course.
Finishing third with a matching score of net 32 (four under par) was JGE’s Golf Experience Manager Kieran Blackshaw and Alex Whayman. They unfortunately missed out on second place with a countback coming down to the back six holes. The pair scored well - scoring four birdies throughout.
There were two on course prizes, winning Longest Drive on Hole 18 was Guillaume Adam whilst Vice-Captain Noel O’Leary won the Nearest the Pin on the Hole 14.
Hosting the prize-giving presentation, Adam Stastny, Assistant Golf Services Manager at Jumeirah Golf Estates, commented: ‘Congratulations to all our prize winners. I would like to thank everyone for your continued support of the Thursday Curry Club and to Kasturi for providing a great dinner.
“The next event this weekend at Jumeirah Golf Estates is the DG OMA Emirates Medal hosted over the Fire course.”
