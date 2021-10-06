T20 World Cup final in Dubai: Tickets start at Dh150

The World Cup trophy is displayed before the Twenty20 World Cup match between India and New Zealand in Nagpur, in 2016. —AP file

Dubai - The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host 13 fixtures including the semifinal on November 11

Tickets for the T20 World Cup final to be played out in Dubai starts from Dh150 and goes up to Dh15,000 for the VIP Suite.

The final is scheduled for November 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and the Grand Stands start from Dh150 and goes up to Dh800. The General Saver is priced at Dh150, while the General Standard costs Dh400. The Premium is priced at Dh800, while the East and West Pavilion costs Dh800.

The Hospitality section begins with Platinum tickets costing 1,500, while The Grand Lounge is priced at Dh4,000. A single seat in the Sky Box is priced Dh12,000, while Dh15,000 is the cost for a single seat in the VIP Suite.

Dubai will host 13 fixtures including the semifinal on November 11.

Tickets went on sale on Sunday. Tickets are available to purchase on https://www.t20worldcup.com/tickets.

All UAE venues will be operating at approximately 70 per cent of maximum seated capacity.

Moreover, Abu Dhabi has also introduced new socially distanced ‘pods’ of a maximum of four spectators on their east and west grass mounds. The Oman Cricket Academy has had a temporary infrastructure built to welcome 3,000 fans.

Meanwhile, tickets for the India-Pakistan game sold out hours after they went on sale on Sunday. The highly-anticipated game between the two great rivals will be held in Dubai on October 24.

Seats in all sections including General, General East, Premium, Pavilion East and Platinum, have become unavailable on the Platinumlist website, where tickets for the T20 World Cup are being sold.

The T20 World kicks off in Muscat on October 17 and will conclude in UAE on November 14. While Oman will host six of the 12 Round 1 matches, all Super 12 games as well as the semifinals and the final will be staged in UAE.