T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan tickets for Dubai match sold out

Tickets for the India-Pakistan game at T20 World Cup sold out hours after they went on sale on Sunday.

Seats in all sections, including General, General East, Premium, Pavilion East and Platinum, have become unavailable on the Platinumlist website, where tickets for the T20 World Cup are being sold.

As soon as the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that the tickets were on sale, thousands of fans flocked to the website to book their seats. Many were placed in an online queue with tens of thousands of users ahead of them. The estimated wait time was more than an hour.

On Sunday night, Premium and Platinum tickets were available for Dh1,500 and Dh2,600, respectively, for groups of two. But as of Monday morning, both have become unavailable on Platinumlist.

Several users took to social media on Monday to ask if people were willing to sell their tickets.

Was waiting for weeks to get my hands on #Pak v #Ind World Cup match ticket… they went on sale yesterday while we were busy with moving houses and got sold out in a few minutes anyone selling general category tickets here? #T20WorldCup #Dubai — sarahrizvi (@sarahrizvi) October 4, 2021

Is anyone willing to sell their #indvspak #ICCT20WorldCup2021 tickets for the match on 24th Oct in Dubai?

Kindly contact. — Bhagya (@Bhagya01309213) October 4, 2021

The T20 World kicks off in Muscat on October 17 and will conclude in the UAE on November 14. The much-anticipated India-Pakistan game is scheduled for October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium.

All UAE venues will be operating at approximately 70 per cent of maximum seated capacity in the upcoming men’s T20 World Cup, the ICC said on Sunday.

The schedule offers a host of key rivalry fixtures and mouth-watering match-ups. The tournament kicks off with the Round 1 match between Oman and Papua New Guinea in Muscat.

Australia and South Africa will play the first match of Super 12s on October 23 in Abu Dhabi, followed by the replay of the 2016 final between England and West Indies also on October 23 in Dubai.