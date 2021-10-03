Tickets for T20 World Cup in UAE go on sale
All UAE venues will be operating at approximately 70 per cent of maximum seated capacity
All UAE venues will be operating at approximately 70 per cent of maximum seated capacity in the upcoming men’s T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Sunday.
Tickets are available for fans to watch the top 16 T20 teams in the world vying for the ultimate prize in the shortest format which gets underway in Muscat on October 17 and is set to conclude in the UAE on November 14. Tickets are available to purchase on https://www.t20worldcup.com/tickets.
Have you voted for your @postpeapp Greatest Moment?— ICC (@ICC) October 3, 2021
https://t.co/Ub8etjidqR pic.twitter.com/Z2bqIG09Iq
Moreover, Abu Dhabi has also introduced new socially distanced ‘pods’ of a maximum of four spectators on their east and west grass mounds. The Oman Cricket Academy has had a temporary infrastructure built to welcome 3,000 fans.
According to the statement, the ICC and event host BCCI has worked closely with host authorities to ensure fans can be welcomed in a safe environment and Covid-19 protocols will apply at all venues.
The schedule offers a host of key rivalry fixtures and mouth-watering match-ups. The tournament kicks off with the Round 1 match between Oman and Papua New Guinea in Muscat.
Whilst, Australia and South Africa play the first match of Super 12s on October 23 in Abu Dhabi followed by the replay of the 2016 final between England and West Indies also on October 23 in Dubai. One of cricket’s biggest rivalries, India and Pakistan, will take place on October 24 in Dubai. — ANI
