Klinsmann still awaits first win as Uruguay beats South Korea

The aftermath of the defeat to Argentina on penalties has been turbulent with several big names retiring from the game
Jurgen Klinsmann is still waiting for his first win as head coach of South Korea after Uruguay triumphed 2-1 in a friendly played at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Tuesday.
The former Germany and U.S. coach was appointed last month and his first match in charge was a 2-2 home draw with Colombia on Friday.
After Korea progressed to the second round of last year's World Cup at the expense of Uruguay, the result provided some measure of revenge for the visiting team.
The meeting between the two teams in Qatar ended 0-0 but it only took Sebastian Coates 10 minutes to open the scoring for Uruguay, after he rose above the Korean defence to head home a corner from Federico Valverde.
Six minutes into the second half, midfielder Hwang In-beom fired home a shot from inside the penalty area. But Lazio's Matias Vecino grabbed the winner in the 63rd minute, scoring from close range after goalkeeper Cho Hyun-woo parried a Joaquin Piquerez free-kick.
With six minutes remaining, Kim Young-gwon headed home but the goal was ruled out for a foul on the goalkeeper.
Japan and Australia, who also reached the second round of the 2022 World Cup, fell to home defeats against South American opposition.
Despite taking a third-minute lead in Osaka against Colombia thanks to a powerful header from Brighton’s in-form winger Kaoru Mitoma, Japan was beaten 2-1.
Colombia equalised just after the half-hour through Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran before Rafael Borre sealed the victory with a spectacular overhead kick on 61 minutes
Just four days after defeating Ecuador 3-1 in Sydney, Australia lost to the same opposition 2-1 in Melbourne.
Brandon Borrello put the Socceroos ahead after 16 minutes but two second-half goals, the first a Pervis Estupinan penalty and the second from William Pacho after 65 minutes, gave Ecuador the win.
ALSO READ:
The aftermath of the defeat to Argentina on penalties has been turbulent with several big names retiring from the game
The world No.1 added that the injury would also keep her out of Poland's Billie Jean King Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan in mid-April
The 34-year-old helped Germany to glory in Brazil in 2014 but bitterly quit the international scene after the Germans crashed out of the 2018 tournament in Russia
Usyk, the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO champion, will now seek to defend his belts against Britain's Daniel Dubois, the mandatory WBA challenger
Those who want to buy United have to declare their offer to Raine, the merchant bank brought in to assist the club, by 2100 GMT (1 am UAE Time, Thursday) on Wednesday
The three-match series, the first bilateral between the neighbours, will be played in Sharjah on March 24, 26 and 27
It is Perez's second career pole and second in Saudi Arabia, while Verstappen will start from 15th
Qalandars had also defeated Sultans in last year's final