Argentina FA training facility renamed after Messi

Qalandars had also defeated Sultans in last year's final
The Argentina national team's training facility has been renamed after talismanic captain Lionel Messi in recognition of his World Cup heroics and star-studded career, the country's football association (AFA) said on Saturday.
The Casa de Ezeiza in Buenos Aires, which houses the national team set-up, will now be known as Lionel Andres Messi "in tribute to the best player in the world", AFA president Claudio Tapia wrote on Twitter.
"Welcome to the world champion's house," Tapia said at the unveiling ceremony attended by current and former Argentina players.
Messi ended Argentina's 36-year wait for the World Cup, emulating the late Diego Maradona when he led them to victory against France in a pulsating final in Qatar in December.
"I feel very happy. This tribute is very, very special," Messi, 35, said after unveiling the plaque bearing his name. "Knowing it will be named Lionel Andres Messi is something very beautiful."
The World Cup had been the one piece of silverware missing from Messi's extraordinary career, during which he has been voted the world's best player a record seven times and won the Copa America, 11 league titles and four Champions League titles among other major honours.
Messi scored his 800th career goal in Thursday's 2-0 win over Panama in a friendly in Buenos Aires - Argentina's first game in front of their home fans since the World Cup triumph.
He will lead Argentina in a friendly against Curacao on Tuesday before returning to club duty with Paris St Germain.
ALSO READ:
Qalandars had also defeated Sultans in last year's final
Fresh from his five-goal salvo against RB Leipzig in midweek, the Norwegian forward proved insatiable again to demolish the Championship leaders at The Etihad Stadium
Leeds boosted its survival hopes with a 4-2 win at Wolves
He is evidently still finding his feet in ODIs and has gone without a fifty in all five ODIs this year
Barca has been charged with corruption by Spanish prosecutors for payments between 2001 and 2018 to the company of former refereeing chief Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, totalling around $7.8 million
The U.S. currently bars unvaccinated foreigners from entry into the country, a policy that is expected to be lifted when the government ends its Covid-19 emergency declarations on May 11
With the video assistant referee system (VAR) not operated in second-tier games, Mohamed Farouk had to use the phone of a crowd member during the match between Suez and Al Nasr
The WTA and ATP tours have barred players from Russia and its ally Belarus from competing under their national flags, but insist that individual athletes have a right to compete