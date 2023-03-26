India: 4th grade student’s answer sheet goes viral as Neymar fan refuses to answer question about Messi

The most siblings born on the same day is five, and there's only one-in-17.7-billion chance it can happen
South Indian state of Kerala is known for its football fans and during the Fifa Qatar World Cup, the state was in news many times. Be it the huge cutouts the fans placed in a river or Brazil star player Neymar’s personal tweet to thank his fans in Kerala.
Months after the World Cup, another Brazil fan is going viral allover social media. It’s nine-year-old Risa Fathima PV, a fourth-grade student in Shastha ALP School in Puthuppally, Thiroor.
Risa Fathima’s answer sheet for her final Malayalam examination is trending across social media platforms. The question paper carried a four-mark question to prepare a brief biography of Argentinian footballer Messi. It gave hints for students to elaborate on, including his parents’ name, major achievements and others with a photo of the star.
"I won’t answer the question. I’m a Brazil fan. I like Neymar. I don’t like Messi.” Risa wrote in her answer sheet.
The answer sheet was shared on social media by the teacher who found the answer interesting. And fans of both the teams took up the matter. Local media quoted teachers saying that many little fans of Neymar and Ronaldo expressed their anger on the answer sheet.
