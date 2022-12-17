Watch: Messi under the sea? Fan pays unique tribute to Argentine star ahead of Fifa World Cup final

Five-year sponsorship sees league named as the DP World International League T20
After being in the middle of a Kerala river, Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi’s cutout has now found a new location: 100 feet underwater in the Arabian Sea.
Mohammed Swadikh, a native of Kavaratti islands in India’s union territory of Lakshadweep, made an announcement on Facebook before the Argentina-Croatia semi-final in the Qatar Fifa World Cup. A die-hard Argentine fan, he promised to install Messi’s cutout in the Arabian Sea if the team made it to the final.
Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 in the semi-final to reach the final against France. And Swadikh kept his word. “As promised, we are taking him to the sea to enjoy with the colourful fish,” he wrote on Facebook, sharing the photos of taking the huge cutout in a boat, with the help of his friends.
Later, he shared a video of it being installed at least 100 feet under water, amid coral reefs and fish, on social media platforms.
Swadikh told local media that Argentinean fans in Kavaratti had already installed a huge cutout of their star on the island. “But we prepared this specially, using waterproof materials to install under the sea.”
The team’s effort didn’t go in vain. The news has been widely covered by the international media, including Turkish and Spanish websites.
It’s not the first time a fan-act by Indian football lovers getting international attention. Argentine fans in Pullavoor, Kozhikode in Kerala, erected a huge cutout of Messi in the middle of a local river before the World Cup, following which fans of Portuguese striker Ronaldo and Brazil’s Neymar Jr installed bigger cutout.
After his team’s loss against Croatia in the quarter-final match, Neymar thanked his fans through Instagram. “Love comes from all parts of the world. Thank you so much Kerala, India,” the Brazilian superstar wrote, sharing a photo of a dad-son duo in No.10 jerseys standing in front of a huge cutout of himself.
ALSO READ:
Five-year sponsorship sees league named as the DP World International League T20
The 55-year-old German six-time Grand Slam champion will now be deported from the country, according to reports
Lining up on the grid in the overall category, Duarte Lopez, Bastien Leguay, Miguel Neto and David Terrien were impressive behind the wheel for Dojomoto
Franchise name Meiyappan, Alishan Sharafu, Junaid Siddique, Jawad Ullah as their set of ‘home players’
Playing for Goa, Arjun, 23, reached his ton off 177 deliveries on the second day of the four-day match against Rajasthan in India's domestic Ranji Trophy competition
Pujara and Iyer then came together with India on 112-4 and made the bowlers pay despite signs of spin in the first-day track at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
The auction will take place in the south Indian city of Kochi on December 23
Two wins from as many appearances ensured that the Gunners finish at the top of the heap in the four-match, four-team tournament at Al Nasr Club’s Al Maktoum Stadium with eight points