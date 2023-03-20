Look: Dubai-based businessman gifts football-shaped house to Messi fan in Kerala

The country also wishes a speedy recovery to all those injured
A Dubai-based businessman and philanthropist has gifted a football shaped house to a farmer in Kerala. Afi Ahmed, the owner of Smart Travel in Dubai, handed over the keys of this blue and white home to Zubair Vazhakkad last week as a mark of respect for his deep love for the game of football.
The blue and white 2-bedroom home has a huge football and a number 10 jersey of Zubair’s favorite player Lionel Messi atop it.
It was during the Fifa World Cup in Qatar that Zubair shot to fame on social media in Kerala with his perfect analysis of every game. The football fanatic knew by heart all the statistics of every single Fifa World Cup game played since 1904 and had a keen understanding of the game.
At the time, Afi Ahmed had offered to bring him to Qatar so he could watch the game live but Zubair declined because his mother was unwell. “At the time I decided that I wanted to do something for him,” he said. “He lived in a dilapidated home which leaked when it rained. So I figured that the best gift for him was to rebuild him home and rebuild it in a way that suited his passion for the game.”
