Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo storms off field amid 'Messi' chants after Al Nassr loses top spot in league

Towards the end of the game, Ronaldo was caught taking off his captain's armband, even kicking some water bottles in anger

AFP

By Web Desk Published: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 3:02 PM Last updated: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 3:04 PM

After suffering a crushing defeat in a match against Al Ittihad, Al Nassr's star player Cristiano Ronaldo was seen storming off the field on Thursday night.

The Portuguese striker's team lost 1-0 in the Saudi Pro league, marking the second match in a row where Ronaldo failed to score. At one point during last night's game, Al Ittihad goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe parried away his fierce shot in injury time.

Throughout the match, fans kept taunting the football star — repeatedly chanting 'Messi', referring to his rival Lionel Messi.

Brazilian Romarinho scored 10 minutes from time to seal victory for Al Ittihad, who leapfrogged Al Nassr to take the top spot in the league table.

Towards the end of the game, Ronaldo was caught taking off his captain's armband before leaving the pitch and looked like he was about to throw it but then he regained his composure.

Here's a video of him exiting the field of play, with disappointment painted all over his face:

He was also seen kicking some water bottles in anger. Before walking out of the field, however, he stopped to face Al Nassr supporters and applauded them.

Rubbing salt into the wound, Al Ittihad shared a video of Ronaldo tumbling in the pitching while chasing the ball, captioned "Where is Ronaldo?"

In a tweet, the Portugal superstar admitted that he was frustrated but felt grateful for all the love they are getting: "Disappointed with the result, but we stay focused on our season and the games ahead. Thank you Al-Nassr fans for your support, we know we can count on you!"

(With inputs from Reuters)

ALSO READ: