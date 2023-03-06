Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to young football fan shouting 'Lionel Messi is way better'

The incident took place after Al Nassr's poor performance against a much weaker team Al Batin

By Web Desk Published: Mon 6 Mar 2023, 11:30 AM Last updated: Mon 6 Mar 2023, 12:07 PM

It's not a good idea to mess around with someone having a bad day at work, and football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo definitely wasn't having a good one. On Friday (March 3), his almost-annoyed reaction to a young football fan trolling him after a challenging game went viral.

The incident occurred after Ronaldo and Co's poor performance against a much weaker team. Al Nassr was minutes away from a humiliating defeat against bottom-of-the-league side Al Batin but scraped through after scoring three goals in the 15 minutes of extra time, which baffled the audience and the opposition team.

Ronaldo had no role in the victory, and all goals were scored by his lesser-known teammates. He congratulated his team and left the ground when a young boy screamed, "Messi is way better."

In a video below that has now gone viral, Ronaldo was seen ignoring the boy but shouting, a bit annoyed, said, "and that was the easy game" to the people around him.

Watch Ronaldo's reaction here:

Bro is pissed after 3-1 win 🤣🤣🤣🤣 never a team player pic.twitter.com/vf4CTZFqnB — Dream⚜️ (@ParisianDream__) March 4, 2023

PSG star Lionel Messi bagged the best Fifa men's player prize for 2022 during an award ceremony in Paris on February 27. This was the second time that Messi has won the honour inaugurated by Fifa in 2016.

Messi recently scored his 700th goal in his club career — a landmark total in Europe's top-five leagues. The Argentine great joins Portugal superstar and longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who became the first footballer to enter the exclusive 700 club last October.

The question of who is a better player between the Portuguese forward and the Argentine captain has dominated the minds of football fans for the past decade, and debate often witnesses fierce arguments from both sides.

ALSO READ: