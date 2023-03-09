Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's daughters sing in Arabic in viral video

One of them is seen reciting the days of the week and her pronunciation was spot on

By Web Desk Published: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 11:22 AM

Looks like Cristiano Ronaldo's children have adapted to the Arab culture quite well: Now, they can sing in Arabic.

It has just been a couple of months since Ronaldo and his family moved to Saudi Arabia after the football star's sensational switch to Al Nassr Club.

Right from the start — at the unveiling of CR7 as the club's newest player — Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez had already shown that they are ready for the Arab way of life. During that ceremony, the Portuguese striker spoke in Arabic while the Spanish model rocked an abaya.

Recently, Ronaldo was also seen celebrating his birthday in the desert, and dancing in a traditional thobe during Saudi's founding day.

Every time the family shares a glimpse of their Saudi life, they garner thousands of hearts and likes from all over social media.

Now, it's the couple's kids who are in the spotlight with their impressive Arabic language skills. Rodriguez shared two video clips on Instagram — and both are equally adorable.

One shows their two kids Eva and Alana singing an Arabic song that roughly translates to "We love our father and mother and our brothers". And in the other clip, five-year-old Alana is seen reciting the days of the week with spot-on pronunciation:

Ronaldo is currently living in Saudi Arabia with his long-time partner Rodriguez and family. Ronaldo has five children. His eldest son Cristiano Jr was born in the US in 2010 but the identity of his mother is unknown. In June 2017, Ronaldo welcomed twins Eva and Mateo via surrogate.

Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina welcomed their first baby together, Alana, on Nov 12, 2017. In October 2021 the couple revealed they were expecting twins but tragically, their son died at birth on April 18. Their daughter survived.

