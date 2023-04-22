Liverpool beats Forest to remain in top-four fight

He is third in the list of four-hitters with Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan holding the top spot with 730 fours
Liverpool kept its outside shot at Champions League football next season alive as Diogo Jota scored twice in a 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest, while Aston Villa's European charge stalled in a 1-1 defeat at Brentford on Saturday.
At the other end of the Premier League table, Leicester came from behind to secure a first win in 11 games by beating Wolves 2-1 to move out of the relegation zone.
Liverpool thrashed Leeds 6-1 on Monday to rekindle its hopes of a late challenge for a top-four finish but made heavy work of overcoming a Forest side that had scored just five away goals all season prior to their visit to Anfield.
Jota had not scored for a year prior to netting twice at Elland Road earlier in the week, but now has four goals in a week.
All of Liverpool's goals came from set-pieces as it exposed some shocking Forest defending.
Jota twice put the Reds in front early in the second half, but Forest hit back through deflected efforts from Neco Williams and Morgan Gibbs-White.
However, the visitors twice conceded within three minutes of getting level as Mohamed Salah swept home Trent Alexander-Arnold's free-kick for the winner 20 minutes from time.
Liverpool moves up to seventh and within six points of fourth-placed Newcastle, who host Tottenham on Sunday.
Forest slips to second bottom, one point adrift of safety.
Villa is now unbeaten in nine games after coming from behind to salvage a point at Brentford.
Ivan Toney got the better of Ollie Watkins in the battle to be Harry Kane's deputy as England's number nine.
Toney fired home his 20th goal of the season at the back post from Bryan Mbuemo's cross.
But Douglas Luiz equalised three minutes from time to keep Villa in sixth.
Leicester shrugged off the absence of James Maddison through injury to secure a much-needed win in Dean Smith's first home game in charge.
The Foxes had got off to a bad start as Matheus Cunha blasted Wolves into the lead.
But the game and potentially Leicester's season turned when Jamie Vardy was brought down by Jose Sa and Kelechi Iheanacho levelled from the penalty spot eight minutes before half-time.
Timothy Castagne then slotted home Victor Kristiansen's cross on 75 minutes for a priceless three points.
Leicester's win pulled Everton into the relegation zone on goal difference despite the Toffees' 10 men holding on for a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace.
Mason Holgate was sent-off 10 minutes from the end for two bookable offences, but Palace could not extend Roy Hodgson's winning run since returning to the club to four games.
Leeds is now just one point outside the relegation zone after it was beaten 2-1 at Fulham.
Javi Gracia's decision to keep faith with under fire goalkeeper Illan Meslier backfired as the Frenchman was at fault for both Fulham goals in the second half, scored by Harry Wilson and Andreas Pereira.
ALSO READ:
He is third in the list of four-hitters with Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan holding the top spot with 730 fours
The magazine had claimed it had an interview with the motorsport legend — the first since he suffered a serious brain injury in a 2013 skiing accident in the French Alps
The Spaniard is hoping for a record-extending 15th French Open title at Roland Garros in May
Pogacar won the Amstel Gold classic on Sunday and the Tour of Flanders earlier this month
We are very much looking forward to returning to Newbury where our sponsorship of British racing began back in 1996, said Colm McLoughlin, Dubai Duty Free executive vice chairman and CEO
Chelsea is left with nothing but pride to play for in the final weeks of a disastrous campaign
The Chinese had the initiative with the black pieces but found himself with less than three minutes to make nine moves and reach move 40 when 60 minutes are added to the players' clocks
The event is scheduled to take place on April 22-24 and the UAE team will depart on Wednesday