Xavi hails Barcelona teen sensation Yamal

Barcelona's 15-year-old winger Lamine Yamal. — Twitter

By AFP Published: Sat 22 Apr 2023, 6:52 PM

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez praised "fearless" 15-year-old winger Lamine Yamal after including him in the squad for the first time, to face Atletico Madrid on Sunday in La Liga.

The Spanish forward is the youngest ever player to enter a Barcelona squad for an official game.

Yamal, who has played for Spain U17s, has developed in Barcelona's feted La Masia youth academy.

"Everyone in the squad list has the chance of playing," said Xavi, who could make Yamal the youngest Barcelona player of all-time.

"He's a player who can help us because he is talented, he's very young, 15, in July he turns 16.

"He's got a lot of personality, talent, he can play the final ball, take players on, he's strong, we're talking about a player who can mark an era at the club.

"I've spoken to him and he's content, grateful, and happy."

Barcelona is 11 points clear at the top of La Liga but after two consecutive draws, faces a difficult clash with Diego Simeone's in-form Atletico in another afternoon kick-off.

