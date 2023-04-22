Arteta defiant despite another Arsenal slip-up

He is third in the list of four-hitters with Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan holding the top spot with 730 fours
The odds on Arsenal claiming their first Premier League title are lengthening by the game but manager Mikel Arteta still believes his young side can hold Manchester City at bay.
For the third game in a row the Spaniard went through the full gamut of emotions as his side drew 3-3 at home to bottom club Southampton on Friday having trailed 2-0 inside 15 minutes.
Late goals by captain Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka salvaged a dramatic point that may yet prove vital in Arsenal's quest for a first league title since 2004.
But what went before, as Southampton were gifted three soft goals, suggested Arsenal's lack of experience in the heat of a title run-in will ultimately prove telling.
Arteta admitted to feeling "empty" at the final whistle, yet his side will still go to Manchester City on Wednesday for what could be a pivotal clash, with a five-point lead.
Relentless City have two games in hand, however, and defeat for Arsenal on Wednesday will surely prove terminal.
Despite dropping six points in three games and suggestions Arsenal are buckling under the pressure, Arteta praised the character of his players and said he was relishing the battle with Pep Guardiola's City on Wednesday.
"I cannot wait, these are the games you want to play. When everything is at stake you have to go there to win," Arteta said.
"It is the beauty of this sport, you want to be in these positions. We will have an incredible trip to Manchester and we will prepare really well."
ALSO READ:
He is third in the list of four-hitters with Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan holding the top spot with 730 fours
The magazine had claimed it had an interview with the motorsport legend — the first since he suffered a serious brain injury in a 2013 skiing accident in the French Alps
The Spaniard is hoping for a record-extending 15th French Open title at Roland Garros in May
Pogacar won the Amstel Gold classic on Sunday and the Tour of Flanders earlier this month
We are very much looking forward to returning to Newbury where our sponsorship of British racing began back in 1996, said Colm McLoughlin, Dubai Duty Free executive vice chairman and CEO
Chelsea is left with nothing but pride to play for in the final weeks of a disastrous campaign
The Chinese had the initiative with the black pieces but found himself with less than three minutes to make nine moves and reach move 40 when 60 minutes are added to the players' clocks
The event is scheduled to take place on April 22-24 and the UAE team will depart on Wednesday