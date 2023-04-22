PSG closes in on title as Mbappe double sinks Angers

The magazine had claimed it had an interview with the motorsport legend — the first since he suffered a serious brain injury in a 2013 skiing accident in the French Alps
Paris St Germain moved a step closer to a record 11th Ligue 1 title when Kylian Mbappe's double earned them a 2-1 victory at bottom side Angers on Friday.
France forward Mbappe struck twice in the first half to put PSG on 75 points with six games left, extending the French champion's lead to 11 points before second-placed Olympique de Marseille travel to Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday.
Third-placed RC Lens, who is one point further adrift, hosts fourth-placed Monaco on Saturday.
After fluffing a volley, Mbappe regained control of the ball before slotting it past Paul Bernardoni in the ninth minute.
Mbappe then collected a through ball from Lionel Messi and doubled the advantage with a clinical finish on 26 minutes.
Messi went close to adding another seven minutes from the interval, but Bernardoni parried the Argentine's attempt from just outside the box.
Sada Thioub reduced the arrears with a close-range effort four minutes from time, but it was too little, too late for a team almost certain to be relegated.
The magazine had claimed it had an interview with the motorsport legend — the first since he suffered a serious brain injury in a 2013 skiing accident in the French Alps
The Spaniard is hoping for a record-extending 15th French Open title at Roland Garros in May
Pogacar won the Amstel Gold classic on Sunday and the Tour of Flanders earlier this month
We are very much looking forward to returning to Newbury where our sponsorship of British racing began back in 1996, said Colm McLoughlin, Dubai Duty Free executive vice chairman and CEO
Chelsea is left with nothing but pride to play for in the final weeks of a disastrous campaign
The Chinese had the initiative with the black pieces but found himself with less than three minutes to make nine moves and reach move 40 when 60 minutes are added to the players' clocks
The event is scheduled to take place on April 22-24 and the UAE team will depart on Wednesday
It was the 12th-largest innings victory in Test history, behind England's win over the West Indies in 2007 by an innings and 283 runs