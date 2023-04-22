PSG closes in on title as Mbappe double sinks Angers

Paris St Germain moved a step closer to a record 11th Ligue 1 title when Kylian Mbappe's double earned them a 2-1 victory at bottom side Angers on Friday.

France forward Mbappe struck twice in the first half to put PSG on 75 points with six games left, extending the French champion's lead to 11 points before second-placed Olympique de Marseille travel to Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday.

Third-placed RC Lens, who is one point further adrift, hosts fourth-placed Monaco on Saturday.

After fluffing a volley, Mbappe regained control of the ball before slotting it past Paul Bernardoni in the ninth minute.

Mbappe then collected a through ball from Lionel Messi and doubled the advantage with a clinical finish on 26 minutes.

Messi went close to adding another seven minutes from the interval, but Bernardoni parried the Argentine's attempt from just outside the box.

Sada Thioub reduced the arrears with a close-range effort four minutes from time, but it was too little, too late for a team almost certain to be relegated.

