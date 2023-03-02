Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Medvedev sets up mouth-watering semis date with Djokovic

Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka was effusive in her praise for the onsite Jumeirah Creekside Hotel
Two of the hottest players in world tennis have set up a semifinals clash in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships when Russian Daniil Medvedev defeated Borna Coric in a late Thursday match and earned the right to face the world No.1 Novak Djokovic.
Medvedev, who has won titles in Rotterdam and Doha in the previous two weeks, is now unbeaten for 13 matches after a 6-3, 6-2 win.
Australian Open champion Djokovic, one the other hand, is now 15-0 for unbeaten in 2023.
Medvedev won the first set with a break in the third and the ninth games.
In the second, the Croatian world No.20 seemed to have found an answer to the Russian and an early break give him a 2-0 lead.
That was when Medvedev reeled in a remarkable 21 straight points and did not lose any for a period of 20 minutes. That was enough to break Coric’s resistance.
Asked about his next match against Djokovic, Medvedev said: “I’m playing good right now, but when you are playing against Djokovic, he is always the favourite. He has won, I don’t know, like 50 last matches and lost maybe four,” said the Russian, who rose to the world No1 ranking last year for a total of 19 weeks.
“He is playing great, and he is moving great. You can never say that he is 35 years old. But I have always had some good fights with him. So, I’m hoping to be in my best shape tomorrow because that’s the only way to beat him.”
