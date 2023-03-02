Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Italian player who beat Djokovic eyes full-time career in music

Sonego, who famously beat Novak Djokovic 6-2 6-1 at the 2020 Erste Bank Open in Vienna, wants to produce music every year

Italian tennis player Lorenzo Sonego. — Twitter

By Team KT Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 8:25 PM

Lorenzo Sonego made people sit up and take notice of his tennis skills as the Italian made an impressive run to the quarterfinals at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Sonego, who stunned fourth seed Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in the round of 16, eventually lost to Alexander Zverev on Thursday.

But very few tennis fans are aware of Sonego's skills off the court.

Just prior to the 2021 Wimbledon, Sonego went into a music studio with his good friend and producer AlterEdo to record the reggaeton song ‘Un Solo Secondo’ which would soon garner over one million plays on the popular streaming platform, Spotify.

Following the success of the song, and its likeability, fans were clamouring for more from the Italian who is currently playing on the ATP Tour for the 10th year.

“It was a hobby and a joke with my best friend. We wrote some songs together. We tried to put it on Sptofiy. And we had a one million views," the Italian said in a video released by Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Twitter.

Surprised by the success of his first song, Sonego, who famously beat Novak Djokovic 6-2 6-1 at the 2020 Erste Bank Open in Vienna, now wants to produce more music.

"Now I want to do or or two songs every year together. This is my new career after tennis," the 27-year-old Italian said with a smile.