Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Djokovic salutes rival's serve as he reaches semis

The Catalans face Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday in the first leg, without injured trio Pedri, Ousmane Dembele and Robert Lewandowski
World No 1 Novak Djokovic paid tribute to his opponent Hubert Hurkacz’s serve after scoring a hard-fought 6-3 7-5 victory over the Pole to enter the semifinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Thursday.
“I think he has one of the best service games in the world today and he did not give me many opportunities to break him,” said the Serb, a five-time champion in Dubai.
Djokovic was continuing his strong, early-season form where he is unbeaten in 15 matches.
He faces the winner of the final quarterfinal between Daniil Medvedev and Borna Coric clash later in the evening on Centre Court.
ALSO READ:
The Catalans face Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday in the first leg, without injured trio Pedri, Ousmane Dembele and Robert Lewandowski
The 1994 World Cup winner featured in a star studded match which was part of the Asian Paralympic Committee's Welfare Sports Festival for People of Determination
The second-seeded Russian came through two harrowing tiebreaks and saved five match points to defeat a tenacious Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 1-6, 7-6, 7-6 after a two-and-a-half-hour Centre Court battle
Fontaine achieved the record of 13 goals in the 1958 finals in Sweden where France reached the semifinals for the first time in their history, losing to Pele's Brazil
Dubai Turf and Saudi Cup winner Panthalassa, defending champion Country Grammer are among a top-class group of horses who have landed ahead of the meeting on March 25
French star thanks technicians for putting him on path to recovery in world title race
He paired with Kareem Al Allaf in the doubles
The Russian had become the world No.1 for a total of 19 weeks last year in February and June