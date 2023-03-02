Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Djokovic salutes rival's serve as he reaches semis

Djokovic was continuing his strong, early-season form where he is unbeaten in 15 matches

Novak Djokovic celebrates after reaching the semifinal. M. Sajjad/Khaleej Times

By Team KT Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 10:05 PM

World No 1 Novak Djokovic paid tribute to his opponent Hubert Hurkacz’s serve after scoring a hard-fought 6-3 7-5 victory over the Pole to enter the semifinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Thursday.

“I think he has one of the best service games in the world today and he did not give me many opportunities to break him,” said the Serb, a five-time champion in Dubai.

Djokovic was continuing his strong, early-season form where he is unbeaten in 15 matches.

He faces the winner of the final quarterfinal between Daniil Medvedev and Borna Coric clash later in the evening on Centre Court.

ALSO READ: