Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Finally an uncomplicated match for Rublev

Andrey Rublev celebrates his victory in Dubai on Thursday. M. Sajjad/Khaleej Times

By Joy Chakravarty Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 9:17 PM Last updated: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 9:18 PM

Compared to the roller-coaster rides he has been experiencing lately, Thursday’s quarterfinal was nothing more than a stroll in the park for defending champion Andrey Rublev, even though the last-minute drama would have frayed the nerves of most players.

In Wednesday’s second round, Rublev recovered from a set down and saved five match points to beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

It was the third close match in his last four tournaments where Zverev somehow managed to turn things around his way.

It was a much more comfortable outing against Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in the quarterfinals of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, as he won 6-3, 7-6 (3).

However, leading 5-4 and serving for the match, Rublev got broken and had to knuckle down and play four fantastic rallies in the tie-breaker to book his place in the semifinals.

“Today, I was just trying to play aggressive, to try to lead the point. I think I was doing that really well,” said Rublev. “I was stressing myself, but then I was trying to stay positive. Every game, I was also having break points.

“Second set, I broke him. Then again I had break point at 4-1 to have double break. Then at 5-3, I had two match points. Every game I had some chances.

“As soon as I lost my serve (at 5-4), I said, ‘Okay, restart, let's try to be calm, otherwise I'm going to lose this match if I keep stressing like that’. There was no point to stress because during all the match I was holding my serve quite confidently.”

Rublev’s opponent in the semifinals will be Alexander Zverev, who has won all five of their previous battles.

“I’ve never beaten him on the ATP Tour, so hopefully, I can go out there and put on a good fight,” said Rublev. “I just need to play good, aggressive tennis and we’ll see what happens.

“He was winning so many great titles before he got injured. He’s a great player, he knows how to play against me, but I know how to play against him so it will all be about the little details.”

