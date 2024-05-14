Topgolf Dubai continuing to grow the game beyond expectations, says May

Topgolf Dubai at Emirates Golf Club - the success story continues. - Supplied photo

The CEO of Dubai Golf believes that Topgolf Dubai, the state-of-the-art facility based at the iconic Emirates Golf Club, has contributed significantly towards spreading and growing the game in the UAE.

Chris May, an avid sportsman and the sport’s dynamic head in Dubai said that Topgolf, which opened in January 2021, became an immediate success not just for golfers – but as an interactive entertainment venue for all, especially non-golfers.

For those who do not know about Topgolf – where have you been?

Pleased as punch - Chris May, CEO of Dubai Golf, - Instagram

Topgolf is a sports entertainment complex that features an inclusive, high-tech golf game that everyone can enjoy, paired with an outstanding food and beverage menu with climate-controlled hitting bays and music

“Topgolf at Emirates Golf Club, with its 102 bays, has exceeded all our expectations and those of TOPGOLF. It is now one of the ‘Must Do’ attractions in Dubai for both residents and visitors,” said May.

“There are 329 colleagues who staff the operation and the facility recently marked the 50 millionth ball hit since opening.

Record breaking - the facility recently marked the 50 millionth ball hit since opening. - Instagram

“In three of the last four months, Topgolf Dubai has been one of the busiest Topgolf facilities in the world – the only Topgolf to beat Dubai was Las Vegas Topgolf,” added May

Las Vegas has four decks and houses 120 bays plus a swimming pool and other enhanced facilities.

There are now 100 Topgolf facilities around the world – with the 100th just opened at Montebello – California, just 10 minutes east of downtown LA. It was an 18-hole municipal golf course that has now been converted into a nine-hole floodlit golf course with an accompanying 102-bay Topgolf facility.

Young and Old - Topgolf Dubai is an interactive entertainment venue for all. - Instagram

Most of the Topgolf facilities are located in the US, in fact, 90 of the 100, with 10 international facilities based in - Australia, China, Germany, Mexico, Thailand, the UK and, of course, the UAE.

New sites are being considered or are in the construction stage in Columbia, Indonesia, Portugal and Spain.

Topgolf has only been a concept since 2000, when the first facility was opened in Watford, England.

Back to Dubai and Chris is now convinced it is helping to grow the game of golf in Dubai and the UAE.

Hit maker - the complex has over 100 hitting bays. - Instagram

“Our statistics are showing that 20 per cent of new golfers taking golf lessons at all our Dubai Golf Academies, had their first golf experiences at Topgolf,” he said.

“It is never easy to track statistics, but these numbers are very encouraging. Whether, these golfers remain exclusively at Topgolf, or transition to Par 3 golf or Simulator Golf or even become members of golf clubs with golf handicaps is not important – our drive is to get them into golf – in whatever form.’

“What has impressed me most is that Topgolf Dubai has been successful across the board – and has embraced all ages, nationalities, and skill levels.

“Topgolf Dubai has come so far in just over three years,” May added. “We are never complacent and are looking at enhancing the offering at Topgolf Dubai as well as looking to perhaps expanding Topgolf in this region.”

Topgolf Dubai is operational Monday – Thursday 10 am – 1 am and from Friday – Sunday 9 am – 2 am. For further information Visit: www.Topgolfdubai.ae

