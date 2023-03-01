Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Chefs serving up a treat for these superstars

Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka was effusive in her praise for the onsite Jumeirah Creekside Hotel

World No.1 Novak Djokovic with the hotel staff. — Dubai Duty Free Tennis

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Wed 1 Mar 2023, 10:56 PM

For the past 12 years, Recie Natividad has been performing a little-understood but hugely important role as one of the chefs at the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel.

Built in 2012, the garden-style property is the host hotel of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, which has acted as the temporary home for some of the world’s best men and women players like Roger Federer, Novak, Djokovic, Venus Williams and Iga Swiatek.

As all the chefs entrusted with catering to the specific diets of these great athletes, Natividad understands the importance of serving food that has the proper nutrition.

“Because tennis players have to deal with a very high level of training and conditioning, they must eat well. Meals that include fruits, vegetables, protein, grains and dairy,” said Natividad, who is from the Philippines. “All of them are vital nutrients to an athlete’s diet and this is what we keep in mind when preparing our menu.

Chef Recie Natividad is entrusted with catering to the specific diets of these great athletes and understands the importance of serving food that has the proper nutrition. — Photo by Leslie Wilson Jr

“At the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, we are specifically trained to be accommodating when it comes to a player’s request because we are aware that they are very conscious of what they eat. We take care of all their nutritional needs and provide them with made-to-order meals upon their request,” he adds.

“I’ve been part of this wonderful team that we have at the hotel and every year, in February-March, the excitement picks up several levels with the arrival of the top men and women players. It's an amazing feeling and hard to describe.

“We have served Federer, the eight-time champion here, and also Novak Djokovic and the ladies like Simona Halep and Carolina Wozniacki,” Natividad recalls.

“Many of the players recognise us and smile when we serve them. It’s a great feeling to connect with these amazing athletes and to serve them appropriately.”

Natividad said this year was particularly special for him because he was able to serve Leylah Fernandez, the 20-year-old Canadian tennis player with Filipino roots.

“It made me very proud to have a player, whose mum is Filipino, competing in this prestigious event,” he said.

“Leylah is obviously very good and successful but watch out for another exciting Filipino who I believe has the potential to do big things for herself in future. Her name is Alexandra Eala. She’s still a junior but she has a lot of talent and potential.

“We are very excited for her and expect that she will one day fly the flag for the Philippines just like Manny Pacquiao did in the boxing ring,” added Natividad. “For years we have been rooting for a Filipino player to excel on the global stage and she could be the one to do it.”

Meanwhile, Andy Cuthbert, General Manager at the venue, put into perspective the value of partnering with Dubai Duty Free, which helped bring top-level tennis to the UAE in 1992.

“Since the opening of the hotel in 2012, the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel has been honoured to be the host hotel for the Dubai Duty Free men’s and tennis tournaments,” said Cuthbert, who was adjudged General Manager of the Year at the Hotelier Middle East Awards 2021.

“Together with the WTA and ATP, to have some of the top players in the world stay with us has been a great honour. This year we have had 17 of the world’s Top 20 players in the world staying at the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel.

“To serve a high calibre of athletes has always been a challenge for our culinary team but our chefs always do a great job. We also have the same top players staying with us all through the year and returning each year for the tournament,” added Cuthbert.

“The Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships are a fantastic tournament that puts tennis on the map and keeps Dubai at the forefront of sports and the hotel is honoured to be part of this initiative from our owners, Dubai Duty Free.”

Last week, several players from the WTA tour spoke highly of playing in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and of their stay at the host hotel.

“Being able to stay in a hotel right next to the stadium is so amazing,” said Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka. “It’s very stress-free here as everything is available. The gym, saunas, and swimming pool.

“And the food is great. They even customise meals for you over here. We feel so privileged whenever we are in Dubai and I think that really helps you to concentrate more on your training and game.”

Thanks to attentive and passionate staff like Natividad, the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel aims to continue to set high standards and deliver the best facilities and nutrition for the athletes who make tennis such an enjoyable global sport.

