Dubai Duty Free Tennis: I'm feeling better and better, says Djokovic

The Serb says he is beginning to play his best tennis as he prepares for the semifinal in Dubai

Novak Djokovic hits a backhand return during his quarterfinal match in Dubai on Thursday. M Sajjad/Khaleej Times

By Joy Chakravarty Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 10:49 PM

Not much separated Novak Djokovic and Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Thursday night.

And such matches have always shown why Djokovic is the world No1 for a record 378 week.

On Thursday night, Djokovic broke Hurkacz once in both sets for a 6-3, 7-5 win to keep intact his dream of winning a sixth Dubai Duty Free title, and took his unbeaten record this year to 15-0.

Having won the first set with the all-important break in the fourth game, where he had three break points and needed all three to go 3-1 up, the second was as hard fought as it gets.

Both Djokovic and Hurkacz won their games with their serves, which was of the highest quality from both sides of the court. The crucial moment came on the 10th game. Hurkacz was leading 5-4 and had raced to 30-0, when Djokovic found the extra gear and made it 5-5.

The very next game, the Polish star faltered with his serves as well as unforced errors. Djokovic converted the fifth break point to go 6-5, and then served out the set and match.

“Really one or two points can always decide matches like this. You know, there is not much that is separating us. I’m just really really glad about the way I played under pressure,” said the 35-year-old.

“I know him and his game well. He’s been around for quite a few years. He plays his best tennis on quick surfaces. He has got one of the best and most lethal serves on the Tour.

"When he’s in the rhythm, like he was for most of the second set today, it’s very difficult to return his serve or get in the rally. He was going very quickly through his service games.

“Luckily for me, I think I also found the good rhythm on my serve in the second. I just waited patiently for the opportunities. When they were presented, I used them. A couple of break points that I missed in that 11th game, but finally I did play a great point on break point, a down-the-line backhand.

“Overall, very pleased with the moments when I am under pressure and how I’m feeling each single day. I’m feeling better and better striking the ball and also physically on the court.”

It was Djokovic’s fifth straight victory in their five head-to-head encounters, and it was the Serbian dominating serve that made all the difference. He did not face a single break point in the match.

Djokovic, who arrived in Dubai after a gap to recuperate from his injuries following his 10th Australian Open victory, now has his fourth-best winning streak to start a season. His best was during a stunning season in 2011, when he was unbeaten through 41 matches at the start of the year.

In doubles, the Indian pair of Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni could not trouble the third-seeded Lloyd Glasspool of Great Britain and Harri Heliovaara of Finland and bowed out in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.

Glasspool and Heliovaara capitalised on a poor serving day for the Indians and wrapped the match in 58 minutes.

They will now take on the top seeds and the all-Croatian pair of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in the first match of the day scheduled at Centre Court.

In the doubles quarter-final of the day, American Maxime Cressy and France’s Fabrice Martin beat the all-Dutch team of Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop 6-4, 6-3. They will now face Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (both from Belgium) in the last match of the day.

