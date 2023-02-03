Will UAE host the Asia Cup this year?

Qatar has also shown interest in staging the tournament as a neutral venue

Published: Fri 3 Feb 2023

Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) emergency meeting on Saturday in Bahrain will decide the fate of Pakistan hosting the 2023 Asia Cup.

ACC president and BCCI secretary Jay Shah earlier stated that the 2023 Asia Cup will be moved to a neutral venue from Pakistan.

Last year the Asia cup was held in UAE and the probability of the Gulf country hosting it again is high.

"PCB's newly elected chief Najam Sethi wants an urgent meeting with ACC chief and members and he expressed this wish in front of ACC members during ILT 20 opening ceremony in Dubai," a source said.

"Now the meeting will be in Bahrain and the main agenda of the meeting is to decide the fate of the 2023 Asia cup, whether it will be held in Pakistan or not. Most likely it will be held in another country rather than Pakistan."

Qatar has also shown interest in staging the tournament as a neutral venue amidst political tensions between the neighbouring countries. It has already hosted a few cricket tournaments and franchise-based cricket leagues.

All eyes will be on Saturday's meeting which will clear the air regarding the 2023 Asia Cup host.

Despite the odds, Pakistan Cricket Board chief Najam Sethi will leave no stone unturned to ensure that they retain the hosting rights.

Last year, the Asia Cup was played in T20 format, but this year the tournament will be held in the ODI format.

The continental showpiece has been scheduled for September, one month before the start of the ICC 50 overs World Cup in India.

