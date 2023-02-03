Watch: Indian cricketer Umran Malik bowls 150kmph scorcher, sends bails flying past 30-yard circle

The speed fiend bowled Michael Bracewell to end the Black Caps’ ceremonial challenge

Umran Malik (Photo: AFP)

By Web Desk Published: Fri 3 Feb 2023, 11:31 AM Last updated: Fri 3 Feb 2023, 11:45 AM

Speed fiend Umran Malik made headlines with his performance in the India-New Zealand T20 series.

On Wednesday, the fast bowler stunned fans and those on the field with a 150 kmph delivery.

Whizzing right past Michael Bracewell, the ball hit the stumps with such force that the bails flew off.

As seen in the video below, the bail zipped over the wicketkeeper and slip-fielder. It landed beyond the 30-yard circle, leaving many in shock.

During that match, India’s pacers were on the money from the word go, using the dew to full effect.

Pandya struck twice in two overs to remove Finn Allen (3) and Glenn Phillips (2). Suryakumar Yadav took identical leaping catches at slip to help dismiss both.

At the other end, Arshdeep Singh dismissed Devon Conway (1) and Mark Chapman (0).

New Zealand was down to 7-4 in 2.4 overs, and then 21-5 in 4.3 overs. Umran Malik bowled Michael Bracewell (8) to end the Black Caps’ ceremonial challenge.

Pandya finished with 4-16 from four overs. Singh (2-16), Malik (2-9) and Shivam Mavi (2-12) took a couple wickets each as only one over of spin was used.

Daryl Mitchell top-scored with 35 off 25 balls for the visitors, with Mitchell Santner (13) the only other batsman to reach double figures.

India had swept the three-match ODI series. Its next assignment is the four-test Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia beginning February 9.

