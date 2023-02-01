T20 fails: 3 matches that saw no sixes from either side

Although the format is meant to bring in new fans and entertain with its fast and thrilling pace, some games over the years have turned out to be damp squibs

by James Jose Published: Wed 1 Feb 2023, 6:43 AM

The shorter it is, the more the thrill. Cricket’s evolution, the shortest international format — T20s — came into being with remit not just to attract new fans to the sport, but also to entertain. In our fast-paced world, T20 brings the adrenaline rush like no other, the thrills and spills and the drama, all packed in a little over three hours.

However, there have a few games over the years that have turned out to be damp squibs. The second T20 International between hosts India and New Zealand turned out to be one of those.

India won the game, but the Lucknow surface was at the receiving end of captain Hardik Pandya’s ire.

After New Zealand managed to muster 99 for 8 in their allotment of 20 overs, India scrambled to get over the line with just one ball to spare. Spinners of both sides had a big say in the proceedings with them bowling 30 of the 40 overs. And the fine print — there was not a single six hit during the game, across both innings.

The star all-rounder termed it a “shocker of a pitch” and media reports said that the groundsman was replaced in the aftermath.

This is not the first time that an international T20 game has gone without a six. We bring you three matches in the recent past that haven’t seen that white-ball sail over the ropes and into the stands.

1. India vs Sri Lanka, Colombo 2021

India toured Sri Lanka in 2021, and one of the three matches did not witness a single six. The series was tied 1-1 and the decider at the R Premadasa Stadium a low-scoring affair with India falling to leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga’s guile as they managed to muster 81-8. None of their batsmen managed a single six and there were only four boundaries in their innings. The Sri Lankan batsmen too didn’t smack a single six, hitting five boundaries as they won by seven wickets with 33 balls to spare.

2. Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Dhaka, 2021

New Zealand toured Bangladesh and the first of the five T20Is was a low-scoring affair. New Zealand were shot out for 60 batting first, with not a single six being hit. There were three fours in all in their innings. Bangladesh too didn’t have a six to show although they had five boundaries.

3. England vs Pakistan, Cardiff, 2010

Pakistan toured England in 2010 and the first T20I in Cardiff went the same way — no sixes. Pakistan made 126-4 and England countered that with 129-5, winning by 5 wickets and with 17 balls remaining. Strangely, no sixes at all although there were boundaries aplenty.

